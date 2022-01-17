MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

English Danish

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.



The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 10 January to 14 January 2022:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 30,409 205.31 6,143,318 10 January 2022

11 January 2022

12 January 2022

13 January 2022

14 January 2022 200

210

220

220

260 218.50

217.76

214.55

208.27

207.77 43,700

45,730

47,201

45,819

54,020 Accumulated under the programme 31,519 6,479,788

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 10 January to 14 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 106,519 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments