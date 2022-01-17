MT Højgaard Holding A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

Søborg, DENMARK

On 28 September 2021, MT Højgaard Holding A/S announced that a share buy-back programme of up to 40,000 treasury shares at an aggregated price of up to DKK 11,000,000 was launched with the purpose to meet obligations arising from the company’s share-based incentive programme.

The share buy-back programme is executed pursuant to the so-called ”Safe Harbour” provisions in Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The programme will end no later than on 18 March 2022.

The following transactions have been executed from 10 January to 14 January 2022:

 Number of
shares		Average purchase
price (DKK)		Transaction
value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement30,409205.316,143,318
10 January 2022
11 January 2022
12 January 2022
13 January 2022
14 January 2022		200
210
220
220
260		218.50
217.76
214.55
208.27
207.77		43,700
45,730
47,201
45,819
54,020
Accumulated under the programme31,519 6,479,788

A detailed overview of transactions executed during the period 10 January to 14 January 2022 is attached to this announcement.

Following the above transactions, MT Højgaard Holding A/S owns a total of 106,519 treasury shares, corresponding to 1.37% of the company’s total share capital.

Contact: CFO Martin Stig Solberg may be contacted by phone on +45 2270 9365

Attachments


MTHH_Company Announcement 4_2022 Appendix - Overview of transactions (10 - 14 January 2022)