English Danish

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 January to Friday 14 January:



Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 20,483 400,610,317 10 January 2022 250 22,040.7200 5,510,180 11 January 2022 270 21,808.9600 5,888,419 12 January 2022 150 22,524.2700 3,378,641 13 January 2022 150 22,914.2700 3,437,141 14 January 2022 240 22,364.5800 5,367,499 Total 10-14 January 2022 1,060 23,581,879 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022* 1,123 22,247.0560 24,983,444 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 22,666 449,175,640 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 22,666 449,175,640 Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 127,958 2,675,562,577 10 January 2022 2,256 23,652.6900 53,360,469 11 January 2022 2,356 23,414.1300 55,163,690 12 January 2022 1,754 24,228.4100 42,496,631 13 January 2022 1,754 24,655.1100 43,245,063 14 January 2022 2,206 23,965.9100 52,868,797 Total 10-14 January 2022 10,326 247,134,650 Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022* 3,409 23,886.2937 81,428,375 Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 141,693 3,004,125,603 Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S) 141,693 3,004,125,603

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 123,507 A shares and 570,532 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments