Announcement
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.
As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 January to Friday 14 January:
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|20,483
|400,610,317
|10 January 2022
|250
|22,040.7200
|5,510,180
|11 January 2022
|270
|21,808.9600
|5,888,419
|12 January 2022
|150
|22,524.2700
|3,378,641
|13 January 2022
|150
|22,914.2700
|3,437,141
|14 January 2022
|240
|22,364.5800
|5,367,499
|Total 10-14 January 2022
|1,060
|23,581,879
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*
|1,123
|22,247.0560
|24,983,444
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|22,666
|449,175,640
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|22,666
|449,175,640
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)
|127,958
|2,675,562,577
|10 January 2022
|2,256
|23,652.6900
|53,360,469
|11 January 2022
|2,356
|23,414.1300
|55,163,690
|12 January 2022
|1,754
|24,228.4100
|42,496,631
|13 January 2022
|1,754
|24,655.1100
|43,245,063
|14 January 2022
|2,206
|23,965.9100
|52,868,797
|Total 10-14 January 2022
|10,326
|247,134,650
|Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*
|3,409
|23,886.2937
|81,428,375
|Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|141,693
|3,004,125,603
|Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)
|141,693
|3,004,125,603
*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 123,507 A shares and 570,532 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.
Page 1 of 2
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 17 January 2022
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Page 2 of 2
Attachments
- Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2 2021
- Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2 2022