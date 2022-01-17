Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

| Source: A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S

København K, DENMARK

Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the “Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) to be executed over a period of two years.

As announced on 2 November 2021, during the first phase of the program running from 3 November 2021 up to 3 May 2022, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 8bn. The first phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).                                                                        

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday 10 January to Friday 14 January:
                                  

 Number of A sharesAverage purchase price A shares, DKKTransaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)20,483 400,610,317
10 January 202225022,040.72005,510,180
11 January 202227021,808.96005,888,419
12 January 202215022,524.27003,378,641
13 January 202215022,914.27003,437,141
14 January 202224022,364.58005,367,499
Total 10-14 January 20221,060 23,581,879
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*1,12322,247.056024,983,444
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)22,666 449,175,640
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)22,666 449,175,640
 Number of B sharesAverage purchase price B shares, DKKTransaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S)127,958 2,675,562,577
10 January 20222,25623,652.690053,360,469
11 January 20222,35623,414.130055,163,690
12 January 20221,75424,228.410042,496,631
13 January 20221,75424,655.110043,245,063
14 January 20222,20623,965.910052,868,797
Total 10-14 January 202210,326 247,134,650
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S 14 January 2022*3,40923,886.293781,428,375
Accumulated in first phase of the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)141,693 3,004,125,603
Accumulated under the program (market and A. P. Møller Holding A/S)141,693 3,004,125,603

*) According to a separate agreement, A.P. Møller Holding A/S participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.                                                           

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 123,507 A shares and 570,532 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.58% of the share capital.                                                                                                                                           

Page 1 of 2

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 17 January 2022

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901

Page 2 of 2

Attachments


Attachments

Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2 2021 Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 2 2022