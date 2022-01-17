New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Quantum Computing: Technologies and Global Markets to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05480379/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on offering, deployment, technology, application, end-user industry and region.



The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the competitive landscape.It explains the current market trends and provides detailed profiles of the major players and the strategies they adopt to enhance their market presence.



The report estimates the size of the global quantum computing market in 2020 and provides projections of the expected market size through 2026.



Summary:

Quantumcomputing is the gateway to the future.It can revolutionize computation bymaking certain types of classically stubborn problems solvable.



Currently, no quantumcomputer ismature enough to performcalculations that traditional computers cannot, but great progress has beenmade in the last fewyears.Several large and small start-ups are using non-error-corrected quantumcomputersmade up of dozens of qubits, some ofwhich are even publicly accessible via the cloud.



Quantumcomputing helps scientists accelerate their discoveries in related areas, such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.



The global quantumcomputingmarketwas estimated atREDACTED in 2020, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED from2021 to 2026. Early adoption of quantumcomputers in the banking and financial industries, increased investment in quantumcomputing technology, and the rise of numerous strategicpartnerships and collaborations are the main drivers behind the market growth.



The trend towards strategicapproaches such as partnerships and collaborations are expected to continue.As quantumcomputer vendorsmove to quantumdevelopment, the consumer industrieswill seek to adopt current and newquantumtechnologies to gain a competitive advantage.



The technological hurdles in implementation of the quantumsystems, aswell as lack of quantumskills, can limit market growth. However, increasing adoption of quantumtechnology in healthcare, increasing demand for computing power and the introduction of cloud-based quantumcomputing services are expected to open up newmarket opportunities during the forecast period.



Between 2021 and 2026, many companieswith optimization problemsmay adopt a hybrid approach where some of the problems are handled by classical computing and the rest by quantumcomputers. The demand for quantumcomputers is expected to growfrommultiple end-user industries, from finance to pharmaceuticals, automobiles to aerospace.Many industries, such as banks, are now using cloud-based quantumservices.



There is no doubt that quantumcomputerswill be expensivemachines to develop andwill be operated by a small numberof key players.Companies like Google and IBM plan to double the performance of quantumcomputers each year.



In addition, a small but important cohort of promising start-ups is steadily increasing the numberof qubits a computer can process. This creates an immersive opportunity for the global quantumcomputingmarket growth in the coming years.



This report has divided the global quantumcomputingmarket based on offering, technology, deployment, application, end-user industry and region.Based on offering, the market is segmented into systemsand services.



The servicesmemory segment held the largestmarket share, and it is expected to register the highest CAGR, at REDACTED, during the forecast period. The services segment includes quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) and consulting services.

