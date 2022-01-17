Global Metal Nanoparticle Market to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Metal Nanoparticle Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Metal (Platinum, Gold, Silver, Iron, Titanium, and Others) and End-Use Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global metal nanoparticles market was valued at US$ 25,373.92 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 81,567.38 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.9% from 2021 to 2028.



Metal Nanoparticles have exceptional properties such as high aspect ratio and uniform size. They are used in a wide spectrum of applications, such as catalysis, medical, and energy storage. The metal nanoparticles have various applications in end-use industries, such as pharmaceuticals and healthcare, chemical, cosmetics, and electrical and electronics.



Based on end-use industry, the global metal nanoparticles market is segmented into pharmaceutical and healthcare, electrical and electronics, chemicals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. The pharmaceuticals and healthcare segment held the largest market share in 2020. Metal nanoparticles have various applications in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector such as their use as therapeutic agents as well as in drug delivery, bioimaging, and cancer treatment and diagnostics. Many countries across the world are researching on metal nanoparticles that can be applied for cancer treatment. Along with this, the use of gold nanoparticles in the COVID-19 antibodies test kits is driving the demand for metal nanoparticles in the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector.



Geographically, the metal nanoparticles market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America (SAM), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). In 2020, North America dominated the market. The increased applications of metal nanoparticles in industries, such as healthcare, cosmetic, and electricals and electronics, and the presence of domestic and international companies operating in the region and continuously enhancing the overall business processes would create lucrative growth opportunities for the market in North America during the forecast period. Along with this, an increased use of gold nanoparticles in the development of photovoltaic or solar cell is driving the metal nanoparticles market growth in the region.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the metal nanoparticles market. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries, which has created revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in the production and supply chain have had a negative impact on the metal nanoparticles market. The implementation of lockdown in various countries along with travel restrictions has lessened the global supply of products along with a reduced logistic operation.

Research has been ongoing for the utilization of gold nanoparticles for COVID-19 testing kits, which will provide the results in minutes. In the US, a group of researchers at the University of Maryland claimed that they have developed a diagnostic test that can detect the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 within 10 minutes and the results will be visible with naked eyes. The test is a simple colorimetry-based assay, which uses gold nanoparticles that are capped with the nucleic acid sequence of the nucleocapsid phosphoprotein of the SARS-COV-2 virus.

Along with this, Sugentech, Inc. (a company in Republic of Korea) developed SGTi-flex COVID-19 IgM/IgG test kit, which is a gold nanoparticle-based immunochromatographic test kit that determines COVID-19's IgM and IgG antibodies. The test helps in determining the antibodies that are specific proteins, which are developed in response to the infection. Thus, an increased usage of gold nanoparticles in the healthcare sector is having a positive impact on the metal nanoparticles market.



American Elements; BBI Group; EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.; Meliorum Technologies, Inc.; Nanocomposix; Nanosc, Inc.; Nanostructured and Amorphous Materials, Inc.; Nanoshel LLC.; TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.; and US Research Nanomaterials INC are among the major players operating in the global metal nanoparticles market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.4 Asia Pacific

4.2.5 Middle East and Africa

4.2.6 South and Central America

4.3 Expert Opinion



5. Metal Nanoparticles Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Application of Metal Nanoparticles in Medical Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Use as Catalysts

5.2 Restraints

5.2.1 Harmful Impacts of Metal Nanoparticles on Environment and Ecosystems

5.2.2 Complex and Expensive Manufacturing

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Growing Demand from Developing Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Reduction of Costs and Improvement of Quality Using Biological Methods

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Global Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Market Overview

6.2 Metal Nanoparticles Market -Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Market Positioning - Global Market Players



7. Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Analysis - By Metal

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Breakdown, by Metal 2020 & 2028

7.3 Gold

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Gold: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Silver

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Silver: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.5 Iron

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Iron: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.6 Platinum

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Platinum: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.7 Titanium

7.7.1 Overview

7.7.2 Titanium: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Overview

7.8.2 Others: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Analysis - By End-Use Industry

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Metal Nanoparticles Market Breakdown, by End-use Industry, 2020 & 2028

8.3 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Healthcare: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Electrical and Electronics

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Electricals and Electronics: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Chemical

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Chemical: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Personal Care and Cosmetics

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Personal Care and Cosmetics: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Others

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Others: Metal Nanoparticles Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Metal Nanoparticles Market - Geographic Analysis

10. Overview - Impact of COVID-19

10.1 Overview- Impact of COVID-19

10.2 Impact of COVID-19 on Metal Nanoparticles Market

10.3 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.7 South America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 American Elements

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 BBI Group

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 EPRUI Biotech Co. Ltd.

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Meliorum Technologies, Inc.

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 nanoComposix

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 Nanocs Inc.

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 Nanoshel LLC

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Nanostructured & Amorphous Materials, Inc.

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 TANAKA HOLDINGS Co., Ltd.

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 US Research Nanomaterials, Inc.

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

