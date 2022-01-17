Material Handling Equipment Market to Reach USD 300.21 Billion by 2028; Liebherr Group Provides ‘LH 60 M Port Litronic’ to Aarekies Brienz AG: Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global material handling equipment market size was USD 197.48 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 206.50 billion in 2021 to USD 300.21 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 5.5% during the 2021-2028 period.

This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Material Handling Equipment Market, 2021-2028.”

According to our research experts, the global material handling machinery market is observing growth accredited to the aspects such as increasing demand for proficient movement of materials across factory units, constantly growing infrastructural happenings and predisposition of the company towards elevating the prevailing collection of these machineries.

List of Key Players Covered in the Market Report

Liebherr Group (Bulle, Switzerland)

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (Wisconsin, U.S.)

BEUMER GROUP (Beckum, Germany)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (New York, U.S.)

KION GROUP AG (Frankfurt, Germany)

TOYOTA INDUSTRIES CORPORATION. (Aichi, Japan)

Eisenmann SE (Böblingen, Germany)

Crown Equipment Corporation (Ohio, U.S.)

Daifuku Co., Ltd . (Osaka, Japan)

(Osaka, Japan) Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (Ohio, U.S.)

SSI Schaefer (Neunkirchen, Germany)

Hytrol Conveyor Company, Inc. (Jonesboro, U.S.)

Bastian Solutions, LLC (Indianapolis, U.S.)

Clark (Lexington, U.S.)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (Getzville, U.S.)

Dematic (Atlanta, U.S.)

JBT (Chicago, U.S.)

Vanderlande Industries B.V. (Veghel, The Netherlands)

Viastore (Stuttgart, Germany)

Godrej Group (Mumbai, India)

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 5.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 300.21 Billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2020 USD 197.48 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Equipment Type, Operations, Industry and Geography Growth Drivers Growing E-commerce Sector to Boost Market Growth Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Led by Expanding Automotive and Manufacturing Sector Prime Players Emphasize on Expansion Tactics to Fortify Market Foothold

COVID-19 Impact

Industrial Sector Confronts Primary Supply Chain Commotion amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The extensive impacts of COVID-19 are still resulting in indeterminate development projections, quickly developing financial consequences, and elevated unemployment rates across the globe. The limitations on the movement of the people and goods have interrupted the complete supply chain systems. Additionally, the declined foreign direct funds have adversely affected the industrial, automotive, 3PL logistics, food & beverages and others sectors worldwide.

Report Coverage

The report provides in-depth analysis to provide the estimated size of the market. The data used to predict the shares of multiple segments at the regional and global levels is acquired through interviews with industry professionals. Furthermore, we have gained access to several global and regional paid databases to deliver precise information to make business investment decisions easy for you.

Segmentation

On the basis of equipment type, the market is segregated into cranes & lifting equipment, industrial trucks, continuous handling equipment, and racking & storage equipment. The industrial trucks considered in the study involves, forklift trucks, telescopic handler forklifts and others. The segment is projected to display a substantial growth in the upcoming years.

Based on operations segment, the market is classified into assembly, distribution, transportation, and others.

In terms of industry, the market is divided into consumer goods & electronics, automotive, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, construction, mining, semiconductors, and others.

Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. They are further categorized into countries.

Drivers and Restraints

Growing E-commerce Sector to Boost Market Growth

The material handling industry is greatly powered by increasing E-commerce sector across the world. Owing to the growing online shopping, the material handling industry is concentrating on emerging tailored equipment and systems lining up with storerooms and supply chain networks.

This comprises manufacturing engineered systems, distantly noticeable transport automobiles, and smart warehousing systems to measure real-time reflectiveness and refined consumer services. This is anticipated to spur the material handling equipment market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Lead Market Share Led by Expanding Automotive and Manufacturing Sector

Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global material handling equipment market share in the forecast period by capturing the highest CAGR. The market growth is accredited to the rising demand for automotive and manufacturing equipment.

North America is projected to exhibit a considerable growth owing to the rising sales in the region through e-commerce industry.

Europe is estimated to confront a reasonable growth during the predicted period. This can be credited to aspects such as the increasing e-commerce industry, along with the implementation of robotic automation in manufacturing units in automotive and other industries.

Competitive Landscape

Prime Players Emphasize on Expansion Tactics to Fortify Market Foothold

Manufacturers are concentrating on implementing several marketing tactics such as collaboration, and merger and procurement with other logistics solution businesses to obtain a substantial position in terms of complete forte.

Industry Development

March, 2021: Liebherr Group delivered a material handler ‘LH 60 M Port Litronic’ to Aarekies Brienz AG, which is headquartered in Brienz, Switzerland. By using the product, the corporation is capable to proficiently administer the general cargo and bulk products.

