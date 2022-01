English Norwegian

Sbanken ASA will exercise its right to call ISIN NO0010786759 and ISIN

NO0010786767. The call date on both issues is 2th of March 2022.





Contact details:

Øyvind Telle, Head of Treasury, Sbanken ASA, +47 916 88 704

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act