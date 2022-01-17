Rain Barrels Global Market Forecast 2020-2030

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Rain Barrels Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This recent market study on the rain barrels market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. This report covers product and material level innovations, recent developments and other key factors that has significant impacting to the market growth during the forecast period.
The global rain barrels market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.
By Capacity
- Below 25 gallons
- 25-75 gallons
- 75-125 gallons
- 125-175 gallons
- Above 175 gallons
By Material Type
- Metal
- Plastic
- Wood
- Concrete & Clay
By Head Type
- Open Head
- Tight Head
By Region
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- South Asia
- East Asia
- Oceania
- Middle East and Africa
Key Topics Covered:
- Market Overview
- Key Market Trends
- Key Success Factors
- Rain Barrels Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
- Rain Barrels Market - Pricing Analysis
- Rain Barrels Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030
- Market Background
- Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Capacity
- Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Material Type
- Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Head Type
- Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region
- North America Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
- Latin America Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
- Europe Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
- South Asia Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
- East Asia Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
- Oceania Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
- Middle East and Africa Rain Barrels Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030
- Rain Barrels Market Country wise Analysis 2020 & 2030
- Market Structure Analysis
Companies Mentioned:
- ORBIS Corporation
- Capi Europe B.V.
- GRAF GMBH
- Koolatron Corporation
- ROTO Group UK
- WISY AG
- The Barrel Makers
- Kingfisher Direct Ltd
- Etills Limited.
- Oaklands Group Ltd
- Good Ideas Inc.
- Algreen Products, Inc.
- Bosmere Products Ltd.
- Emsco Group
