Automotive DMS (Driver Monitoring System) Research Report, 2021

Top-ranked brands were Changan, Xpeng, Haval, BMW, NIO, WEY, Leapmotor, GAC Aion, ORA and JETOUR.



The main reason for the boom of DMS in China in 2021 is that local brands installed DMS in more of their models. 96,700 units of new models launched in 2021 are equipped with DMS, making up 38% of the total installations. Wherein, the key contributors include Changan UNI-T, Haval First Love (100%), Changan UNI-K (100%), Xpeng P7 (17%), Aion Y (100%), WEY Mocha (100%), Neta U (91%) , Leapmotor T03 (49%), Haval Chitu (100%), and JETOUR X70 (40%).



In the future, DMS will sustain growth, and policies will be the key driver. For example, the Guidelines for Administration of Entry of Intelligent Connected Vehicle Manufacturers and Their Products (Trial) (Draft for Comments) released by Ministry of Industry and Information Technology in April 2021 requires that companies should have monitoring capabilities of human-computer interaction and driver participative behaviors, boosting DMS growth; also, OEMs should equip more of their models with DMS with declining prices.



OEMs not only install more DMSs but refine and expand DMS capabilities. As well as driver drowsiness detection and face recognition, their all new DMSs tend to enable more related functions such as gesture interaction, action recognition, expression recognition, and eyesight screen brightening.



For example, the DMS for Haval Chitu enables fatigue/distraction monitoring, face recognition (face login to IVI account, automatic personalized adjustment of seat, theme interface, etc.), and expression recognition (recognizing expressions, e.g., happy, angry and surprised, and pushing corresponding music, air-conditioning and other features). The supplier is ArcSoft.



The DMS for SAIC Feifan MARVEL R enables fatigue/distraction monitoring, face recognition, gesture interaction (waving a hand to open and close sunroof before and after the recognition, etc.), and video conferencing (DingTalk).



Local OEMs not only favor DMS but start deploying OMS. Models including HiPhi X, Voyah FREE, GAC Aion Y, Trumpchi GS4 PLUS, Trumpchi EMPOW, ORA Good Cat, Haval Chitu, Haval First Love, WEY Mocha/VV6/VV7, JETOUR X70 PLUS, and Changan UNI-T/UNI-K have packed both DMS and OMS.



For suppliers, it can be seen that DMS solutions are rapidly fusing with other cockpit functions, or integrating with hardware.



Fusion with HUD among others. For instance, in September 2021, Melexis and emotion3D joined forces to offer a 3D Time-of-Flight (ToF) demonstrator, a solution that combines the driver monitoring system (DMS) with high-precision 3D driver localization, to dynamically align augmented reality head-up displays (AR HUD) objects.



Products that integrate cluster display and interior rearview mirror come into being as well. Examples include an integrated solution for interior sensor technology unveiled by Continental in October 2021, integrating the camera directly into the cluster display for the first time ever; and the next-gen cabin monitoring system launched by Gentex in January 2021, integrated into the interior rearview mirror and combining DMS and OMS.



Extension to or fusion with in-cabin perceptions like IMS. For example, the AutoSense solution XPERI DTS introduced in late 2020, integrates DMS and OMS; the I-CS (In-Cabin Sensing) solution launched by MINIEYE in September 2021 allows accurate detection of occupants including their facial features, line of sight, gestures and joints.

