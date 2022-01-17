The Functional Foods and Beverages Market is expected to grow by $ 32.58 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 7.29% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Functional Foods and Beverages Market in North America 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219707/?utm_source=GNW

29% during the forecast period. Our report on functional foods and beverages market in North America provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by product innovations and health benefits associated with functional foods and beverages. In addition, product innovations is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The functional foods and beverages market in North America analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The functional foods and beverages market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

• Functional foods

• Functional beverages



By Geographical Landscape

• US

• Canada

• Mexico



This study identifies the rise in demand for new varieties of functional foodsas one of the prime reasons driving the functional foods and beverages market growth in North America during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on functional foods and beverages market in North America covers the following areas:

• Functional foods and beverages market sizing

• Functional foods and beverages market forecast

• Functional foods and beverages market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading functional foods and beverages market vendors in North America that include Archer Daniels Midland Co., Danone SA, Monster Beverage Corp., Nestle SA, PepsiCo Inc., Red Bull GmbH, Suntory Holdings Ltd., The Coca-Cola Co., The Kraft Heinz Co., and Yakult Honsha Co. Ltd. Also, the functional foods and beverages market in North America analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

