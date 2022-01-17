Virology Specimen Collection Industry Trends & Opportunities 2021-2026 Featuring Analysis of BD, Quidel, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Trinity Biotech, Titan Biotech, Diasorin, Vircell, and More

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Virology Specimen Collection Market by Product (Viral Transport Media, Swabs, Blood Collection Kits, Specimen Collection Tubes), Sample Type (Blood, Cervical, Nasal, Nasopharyngeal, Throat, Oral), Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global virology specimen collection market is projected to reach USD 5.4 billion by 2026 from USD 5.6 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of -0.6% during the forecast period.

Market growth is driven by factors such as the growth in rising number of blood donations and rising prevalence of viral diseases and emergence of newer pathogens. On the other hand, high cost of technologies and collection kits and usage of flow sensitivity screening are the major factors hampering the growth of this market.

The viral transport media segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collection market, by product, during the forecast period

The virology specimen collection market is segmented into test blood collection kits specimen collection tubes, swabs and viral transport media based on product. In 2020, the viral transport media segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collection market. Rising number of blood donations is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

The blood samples segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collection market, by sample type, during the forecast period

The virology specimen collection market is segmented into blood, nasopharyngeal, nasal, throat, cervical and oral based on sample type. In 2020, the blood sample segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the virology specimen collection market. Rising prevalence of viral diseases and emergence of newer pathogens is the major factor contributing to the growth of this segment.

Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing region in virology specimen collection market

The global virology specimen collection market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the rising number of blood donations are driving the growth of the virology specimen collection market in this region.

Lists of Companies Profiled in the Report

Becton, Dickinson and Company (US)

Quidel Corporation (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US)

Trinity Biotech (Ireland)

Titan Biotech, Ltd. (India)

Diasorin SA (Italy)

Vircell S.L. (Spain)

Copan Italia S.p.A. (Italy)

Puritan Medical Products, Co. (Guilford, ME)

Hardy Diagnostics (US)

Research Coverage

This report provides a detailed picture of the global virology specimen collection market. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the market across different segments, such as product, sample type and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Market Dynamics

Drivers Rising Prevalence of Viral Diseases and Emergence of Newer Pathogens Rising Number of Blood Donations

Restraints Need for Alternative Technologies

Opportunities Technological Advancements Lucrative Opportunities in Emerging Economies

Challenges High Cost of Technologies and Collection Kits Usage of Low-Sensitivity Screening



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x6gbjp