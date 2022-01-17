The Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market is expected to grow by $ 67.66 mn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Crop Oil Concentrates Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219697/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased use of herbicides and rise in demand in developing countries. In addition, the increased use of herbicides is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The crop oil concentrates market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The crop oil concentrates market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Herbicides

• Insecticides

• Fungicides

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rise in pesticide-tolerant cropsas one of the prime reasons driving the crop oil concentrates market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on crop oil concentrates market covers the following areas:

• Crop oil concentrates market sizing

• Crop oil concentrates market forecast

• Crop oil concentrates market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading crop oil concentrates market vendors that include BASF SE, Brandt Inc., CHS Inc., Croda International Plc, Helena Agri-Enterprises LLC, KALO Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., Nnvictis Crop Care LLC, Precision Laboratories LLC, and Wilbur-Ellis Co. Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

