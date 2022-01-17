Insights on the Digital Gift Card Global Market to 2027 - Increase in Penetration of Smartphones Along With Affordable Data Plans is Driving Growth

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Digital Gift card Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Digital gift cards, also referred as e-gift cards, vouchers, and gift certificates, are the electronic versions of regular gift cards which are generally issued by retailers. These cards operate by using gift codes offered by retailers & it can be delivered via e-mails or mobile-based applications. These are basically offered by merchant establishment, banks, and big organization of a particular product/ service in the form of a festival offer.



Market Drivers

The increase in penetration of smartphones along with the affordable data plans has raised the adoption of m-Commerce is expected to boost the global digital gift card market growth. Consumers are rapidly downloading the mobile apps like Amazon, Flipkart, and eBay for online shopping as it offers the ability to browse more quickly & easily make purchases on-the-go will increase the number of consumers using online purchases which expected to drive the market growth of digital gift cards during this forecast period.



The increasing popularity of e-commerce that allow the users to gift cards easily & exploring more products with easy purchases is anticipated to propel the market growth. Also, online payment provides consumers to choose between digital & physical gift cards during online purchases. Easy purchasing option for card online is another major driving factor which expected to fuel the digital gift card market growth.The increase in number of social media platform like Facebook, Instagram, and Pinterest, where users can sell products directly to customers via their social media account, without need of third-party and some media platforms have also started selling gift cards. This factor is estimated to create lucrative growth opportunity to the market of the digital gift card.



Market Restraints

The increase in fraud cases around the world are expected to hinder the global digital gift card market growth. Digital gift card fraud composed of cloning and programming errors at the merchant end & other scams like "Card Not Present" scam is also prevalent, where cybercriminals record the numbers on the card and keep the track on cards whether it has been activated & once the card is activated, the thief can easily use the card number illegally to make purchases.



Market Segmentation

The Global Digital Gift card Market is segmented into card type such as Open loop gift card, and Closed loop gift card, by business type such as Business to Business, and Business to Consumer, by application such as Food & Beverage, Health, Wellness, and Beauty, Apparel, Foot Wear and Accessories, Books and Media Products, Consumer Electronics, Restaurants & Bars, Kids Products, and Others. Further, market is segmented into end user such as Retail & Corporate.



Also, the Global Digital Gift card Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.



Key Players

Various key players are listed in this report such as Amazon.com Inc., American Express Company, Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc., First Data Corporation, Fiserv Inc., Givex Corporation, InComm Inc., Paytronix Systems Inc., Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd (Pine Labs), Adobe Systems Inc., etc.

Key Questions Addressed by the Report

What are the Key Opportunities in Global Digital Gift card Market?

What will be the growth rate from 2019 to 2027?

Which segment/region will have highest growth?

What are the factors that will impact/drive the Market?

What is the competitive Landscape in the Industry?

What is the role of key players in the value chain?

What are the strategies adopted by key players?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Digital Gift card Market Outlook

4.1 Overview

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porters Five Force Model

4.4 Value Chain Analysis



5 Global Digital Gift card Market, By Card Type

5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Card Type

5.2 Global Digital Gift card Market Share Analysis, By Card Type

5.3 Global Digital Gift card Market Size and Forecast, By Card Type

5.3.1 Open loop gift card

5.3.2 Closed loop gift card



6 Global Digital Gift card Market, By Business Type

6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Business Type

6.2 Global Digital Gift card Market Share Analysis, By Business Type

6.3 Global Digital Gift card Market Size and Forecast, By Business Type

6.3.1 Business to Business

6.3.2 Business to Consumer



7 Global Digital Gift card Market, By Application

7.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application

7.2 Global Digital Gift card Market Share Analysis, By Application

7.3 Global Digital Gift card Market Size and Forecast, By Application

7.3.1 Food & Beverage

7.3.2 Health, Wellness, and Beauty

7.3.3 Apparel, Foot Wear and Accessories

7.3.4 Books and Media Products

7.3.5 Consumer Electronics

7.3.6 Restaurants & Bars

7.3.7 Kids Products

7.3.8 Others



8 Global Digital Gift card Market, By End Use

8.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By End Use

8.2 Global Digital Gift card Market Share Analysis, By End Use

8.3 Global Digital Gift card Market Size and Forecast, By End Use

8.3.1 Retail

8.3.2 Corporate



9 Global Digital Gift card Market, By Region

9.1 Global Digital Gift card Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.2 Global Digital Gift card Market Share Analysis, By Region

9.3 Global Digital Gift card Market Size and Forecast, By Region



10 North America Digital Gift card Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)

11 Europe Digital Gift card Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



12 Asia Pacific Digital Gift card Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



13 Latin America Digital Gift card Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



14 Middle East Digital Gift card Market Analysis and Forecast (2020 - 2027)



15 Competitive Analysis

15.1 Competition Dashboard

15.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors

15.3 Key Development Strategies



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Amazon.com Inc

16.1.1 Overview

16.1.2 Offerings

16.1.3 Key Financials

16.1.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.1.5 Key Market Developments

16.1.6 Key Strategies

16.2 American Express Company

16.2.1 Overview

16.2.2 Offerings

16.2.3 Key Financials

16.2.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.2.5 Key Market Developments

16.2.6 Key Strategies

16.3 Blackhawk Network Holdings Inc

16.3.1 Overview

16.3.2 Offerings

16.3.3 Key Financials

16.3.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.3.5 Key Market Developments

16.3.6 Key Strategies

16.4 First Data Corporation

16.4.1 Overview

16.4.2 Offerings

16.4.3 Key Financials

16.4.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.4.5 Key Market Developments

16.4.6 Key Strategies

16.5 Fiserv Inc

16.5.1 Overview

16.5.2 Offerings

16.5.3 Key Financials

16.5.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.5.5 Key Market Developments

16.5.6 Key Strategies

16.6 Givex Corporation

16.6.1 Overview

16.6.2 Offerings

16.6.3 Key Financials

16.6.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.6.5 Key Market Developments

16.6.6 Key Strategies

16.7 InComm Inc

16.7.1 Overview

16.7.2 Offerings

16.7.3 Key Financials

16.7.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.7.5 Key Market Developments

16.7.6 Key Strategies

16.8 Paytronix Systems Inc

16.8.1 Overview

16.8.2 Offerings

16.8.3 Key Financials

16.8.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.8.5 Key Market Developments

16.8.6 Key Strategies

16.9 Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd (Pine Labs)

16.9.1 Overview

16.9.2 Offerings

16.9.3 Key Financials

16.9.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.9.5 Key Market Developments

16.9.6 Key Strategies

16.10 Adobe Systems Inc

16.10.1 Overview

16.10.2 Offerings

16.10.3 Key Financials

16.10.4 Business Segment & Geographic Overview

16.10.5 Key Market Developments

16.10.6 Key Strategies



