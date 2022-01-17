Global Fly Ash Market (2021 to 2028) - Featuring Ashtech India, Titan America and Aceton Industries Among Others

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fly Ash Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The fly ash market was valued at US$ 32.83 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 45.73 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2028.



Fly ash is produced as a residue in combustion and contains fine particles such as silicon dioxide, aluminum oxide, ferric oxide, and calcium oxide (sometimes). It is a fine gray powder that has pozzolanic properties, and it can react with lime to form cement compounds that are used in a wide range of applications such as cement and concrete mixing, mines and dams, landfills, and geopolymer concrete. Fly ash improves the performance of the concrete upon mixing and also acts a catalyst for converting polyethylene during pyrolysis.



Based on application, the fly ash market is segmented into cement and concrete, block and brick, mining, road stabilization, fills and embankments, waste stabilization, and others. The cement and concrete segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Fly ash is used as a supplementary cementitious material (SCM) to manufacture Portland cement concrete. Compared to Portland cement concrete of the same workability, the use of excellent-quality fly ash with high fineness and low carbon content reduces the water demand of concrete. Moreover, the heat of hydration of concrete can be reduced by replacing cement with the same quantity of fly ash. The rapid popularity of using fly ash in concrete to achieve high-performance and strength is one of the crucial factors driving the market for the cement and concrete segment.



In 2020, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the market. The market growth in this region is attributed to increasing infrastructural developments, such as the development of rail networks, fly overs, and highways; rising activities in residential and commercial construction; and high emphasis of governments and other regulatory bodies on recycling and reutilizing fly ash. Governments in countries such as India, China, and Japan have taken various initiatives to save energy and avoid dumping fly ash into landfills and ponds, resulting in the increased use of fly ash in concrete and Portland cement. Therefore, the growth of the fly ash market in Asia-Pacific is driven by rising government infrastructural development projects and increasing utilization of fly ash-based concrete for the construction of new infrastructures in the region.



A few of the key companies operating in the global fly ash market include Boral; CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.; HOLCIM; Waste Management, Inc.; Charah Solutions, Inc.; Salt River Materials Group; Cement Australia Pty Limited; Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd.; Titan America, LLC.; and Aceton Industries, LLP.



Reasons to Buy

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global fly ash market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth the market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Fly Ash Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3 Expert Opinion

4.4 Ecosystem Analysis

4.5 Qualitative Analysis on Iron Market

4.6 Qualitative Analysis on Copper Slag Market

4.7 Qualitative Analysis on Ground Granulated Blast Furnace Slag (GGBFS) Market



5. Fly Ash Market -Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Constant Growth in Construction Industry

5.1.2 Increasing Use of Fly Ash for Various Applications

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Lack of Awareness about the Benefits or Potential Uses of Fly Ash

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Initiatives for Fly Ash Utilization

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Rising Inclination Towards Sustainable and Green Construction

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Fly Ash Market - Global Market Analysis

6.1 Fly Ash Market Overview

6.2 Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

6.3 Competitive Positioning - Key Market Players



7. Global Fly Ash Market Analysis - By Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Fly Ash Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

7.3 Type F

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Type F: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Type C

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Type C: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Global Fly Ash Market Analysis - By Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Fly Ash Market, By Type (2020 and 2028)

8.3 Cement and Concrete

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Cement and Concrete: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Block and Brick

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Block and Brick: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.5 Mining

8.5.1 Overview

8.5.2 Mining: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.6 Road Stabilization

8.6.1 Overview

8.6.2 Road Stabilization: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.7 Fills and Embankments

8.7.1 Overview

8.7.2 Fills and Embankments: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.8 Waste Stabilization

8.8.1 Overview

8.8.2 Waste Stabilization: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)

8.9 Others

8.9.1 Overview

8.9.2 Others: Fly Ash Market - Revenue and Forecast To 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Fly Ash Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Fly Ash Market

10.1 Impact of COVID-19 on Fly Ash Market

10.2 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.3 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.4 Asia Pacific and Oceania: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.5 Middle East & Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.6 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Company Profiles

11.1 Boral

11.1.1 Key Facts

11.1.2 Business Description

11.1.3 Products and Services

11.1.4 Financial Overview

11.1.5 SWOT Analysis

11.1.6 Key Developments

11.2 CEMEX S.A.B. DE C.V.

11.2.1 Key Facts

11.2.2 Business Description

11.2.3 Products and Services

11.2.4 Financial Overview

11.2.5 SWOT Analysis

11.2.6 Key Developments

11.3 HOLCIM

11.3.1 Key Facts

11.3.2 Business Description

11.3.3 Products and Services

11.3.4 Financial Overview

11.3.5 SWOT Analysis

11.3.6 Key Developments

11.4 Waste Management, Inc.

11.4.1 Key Facts

11.4.2 Business Description

11.4.3 Products and Services

11.4.4 Financial Overview

11.4.5 SWOT Analysis

11.4.6 Key Developments

11.5 Charah Solutions, Inc.

11.5.1 Key Facts

11.5.2 Business Description

11.5.3 Products and Services

11.5.4 Financial Overview

11.5.5 SWOT Analysis

11.5.6 Key Developments

11.6 Salt River Materials Group

11.6.1 Key Facts

11.6.2 Business Description

11.6.3 Products and Services

11.6.4 Financial Overview

11.6.5 SWOT Analysis

11.6.6 Key Developments

11.7 Cement Australia Pty Limited

11.7.1 Key Facts

11.7.2 Business Description

11.7.3 Products and Services

11.7.4 Financial Overview

11.7.5 SWOT Analysis

11.7.6 Key Developments

11.8 Ashtech India Pvt. Ltd

11.8.1 Key Facts

11.8.2 Business Description

11.8.3 Products and Services

11.8.4 Financial Overview

11.8.5 SWOT Analysis

11.8.6 Key Developments

11.9 Titan America, LLC.

11.9.1 Key Facts

11.9.2 Business Description

11.9.3 Products and Services

11.9.4 Financial Overview

11.9.5 SWOT Analysis

11.9.6 Key Developments

11.10 Aceton Industries, LLP

11.10.1 Key Facts

11.10.2 Business Description

11.10.3 Products and Services

11.10.4 Financial Overview

11.10.5 SWOT Analysis

11.10.6 Key Developments



12. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ye023v