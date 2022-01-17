Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading dayNo. of sharesAverage priceAmount  
Accumulated until 7/1/202223,530577.7413,594,300  
Monday, 10 January 20225,000567.412,837,050  
Tuesday, 11 January 2022 - - -  
Wednesday, 12 January 20224,353570.302,482,516  
Thursday, 13 January 20223,302573.331,893,136  
Friday, 14 January 20225,000565.582,827,900  
In the period 10/1/2022 - 14/1/202217,655568.7110,040,602  
Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 14/1/202241,185573.8723,634,902  
      
Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,561,909 treasury shares corresponding to 6.13% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.  
  

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

