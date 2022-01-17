Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2022

English Danish

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.

The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).

Trading day No. of shares Average price Amount Accumulated until 7/1/2022 23,530 577.74 13,594,300 Monday, 10 January 2022 5,000 567.41 2,837,050 Tuesday, 11 January 2022 - - - Wednesday, 12 January 2022 4,353 570.30 2,482,516 Thursday, 13 January 2022 3,302 573.33 1,893,136 Friday, 14 January 2022 5,000 565.58 2,827,900 In the period 10/1/2022 - 14/1/2022 17,655 568.71 10,040,602 Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 14/1/2022 41,185 573.87 23,634,902 Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,561,909 treasury shares corresponding to 6.13% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.

Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.

Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman

Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222

