Schouw & Co. share buy-back programme, week 2 2022

On 27 December 2022, Schouw & Co. initiated a share buy-back programme as outlined in Company Announcement no. 10 of 21 December 2021. Under the programme Schouw & Co. will acquire shares for up to DKK 350 million during the period 27 December 2021 to 30 December 2022.
The buy-back will be structured in accordance with Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (MAR) and the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (“Safe Harbour” rules).
|Trading day
|No. of shares
|Average price
|Amount
|Accumulated until 7/1/2022
|23,530
|577.74
|13,594,300
|Monday, 10 January 2022
|5,000
|567.41
|2,837,050
|Tuesday, 11 January 2022
|-
|-
|-
|Wednesday, 12 January 2022
|4,353
|570.30
|2,482,516
|Thursday, 13 January 2022
|3,302
|573.33
|1,893,136
|Friday, 14 January 2022
|5,000
|565.58
|2,827,900
|In the period 10/1/2022 - 14/1/2022
|17,655
|568.71
|10,040,602
|Accumulated 27/12/2021 - 14/1/2022
|41,185
|573.87
|23,634,902
|Following the above transactions Schouw & Co. holds a total of 1,561,909 treasury shares corresponding to 6.13% of the total share capital of 25,500,000 shares.
Aktieselskabet Schouw & Co.
Jørn Ankær Thomsen, Chairman
Jens Bjerg Sørensen, President, +45 8611 2222
