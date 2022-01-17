Immuron Receives AUD $306,154 R&D Tax Concession Refund

MELBOURNE, Australia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the prevention and treatment of gut mediated pathogens, is pleased to announce that under the Australian Government’s Research and Development Income Tax Concession incentive program, the Company has received a cash refund of AUD $306,154 for eligible research and development expenditure incurred during the 2021 Financial Year.



