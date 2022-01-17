Global Smart Badge Industry Report 2021-2026; Expected to Grow by Over $10 Billion with North America Leading

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Smart Badge Market (2021-2026) by Offering, Communication, Type, Application, and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Smart Badge Market is estimated to be valued at USD 21.45 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach USD 31.66 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.10%.



Factors such as the rising usage of smart badges to authenticate a person's identity, securely limiting physical access of users, and a spike in demand for smart badges from the government and healthcare sector is expected to fuel the worldwide smart badge market growth.

Furthermore, the growing demand for wearable access control devices for security management propels the market. Moreover, The market has advantages such as multifunctionality and adaptability. The rising number of contactless interface smart badges applications is projected to provide good possibilities for the smart badge business.



However, the worldwide smart badge business is hampered by the spread of digital identification and a lack of customer awareness.

Market Influencers

Drivers Rising Demand for Smart Badge Growing Demand for Wearable Access Control Devices

Restraints The Proliferation of Digital Identification Lack of Consumer Awareness

Opportunities Growing Application due to Multifunctionality, Flexibility, and Contactless Interface

Challenges High Cost of Incorporating Chips Card Concerns About Data Theft and Security



Market Segmentation

The Global Smart Badge Market is segmented further based on Offering, Communication, Type, Application, and Geography.

By Offering, the market is classified into Hardware & Software.

By Communication, the market is classified into Contact Badges, Contactless Badges, NFC Technology & RFID Technology.

By Type, the market is classified into Smart Badges with Display & Smart Badges without Display.

By Application, the market is classified into Government and Healthcare, Corporate, Event and Entertainment, Retail and Hospitality & Others.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Brady Corporation Acquires The Code Corporation - 18th Jun 2021 dormakaba acquires India-based integrated electronic access and data provider Solus Security Systems - 21st Jul 2021 Idemia acquires X-Core metal card business designed for contactless payments - 29th Sep 2020

Competitive Quadrant

The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

