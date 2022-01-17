Global Drone Flight Management Systems Industry Report 2021-2025 Featuring Analysis of ~25 Players, Including AeroVironment, Black Swift Technologies, Elbit Systems, Northrop Grumman, and Teledyne FLIR

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Flight Management System Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drone flight management system market is projected to grow by $12.38 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 30.47% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications and increase in adoption of drones by different industries. The study identifies the availability of affordable consumer drones as one of the prime reasons driving the drone flight management system market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The drone flight management system industry is segmented as below:

By Component Ground Controller Data Link Onboard Controller

By Geographical Landscape APAC North America Europe MEA South America



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone flight management system market vendors that include:

AeroVironment Inc.

Autel Robotics

Black Swift Technologies LLC

DELAIR SAS

Elbit Systems Ltd.

HENSOLDT AG

Northrop Grumman Corp.

Parrot Drone SAS

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

Teledyne FLIR LLC

Also, the drone flight management system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n8lcui