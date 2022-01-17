Islandsbanki hf.: Íslandsbanki announces Tender Offer for EUR Notes

English Icelandic

Íslandsbanki hf. has today announced an invitation to holders of its outstanding EUR 300,000,000 1.125 per cent Notes due 12 April 2022 to tender their Notes for purchase by the Bank for cash payment.

The Offer is being made on the terms and subject to the conditions contained in the Tender Offer Memorandum dated 17 January 2022 and is subject to the offer restrictions set out and as more fully described in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

Further information on the tender offer is available in the announcement made public on the Irish Stock Exchange (www.ise.ie) where the bonds are listed. Copies of the Tender Offer Memorandum are (subject to distribution restrictions) available from the Tender Agent: Lucid Issuer Services Limited (tel: +44 20 7704 0880; email: islandsbanki@lucid-is.com). Capitalised terms used in this announcement but not defined have the meaning given to them in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

The Tender offer will expire at 5 p.m. (CET) on 24 January 2022. The results of the tender will be announced s soon as reasonably practicable on 25 January 2022 and the expected settlement date is 26 January 2022.

The Dealer Managers are Bank of America, Deutsche Bank AG, Morgan Stanley and Nomura.

Further information: Investor relations - ir@islandsbanki.is