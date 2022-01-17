Global Drone Industry Outlook, 2025: Insights Into Industrial, Terrestrial Imagery & Mapping, Precision Agriculture, Inspection & Monitoring, and Other Applications

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Drone Market 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global drone market is poised to grow by $21.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 14.42% during the forecast period.

The market is driven by rise in applications of drones and rise in funding for UAV manufacturers. The study identifies the increase in legal acceptance of drone operations for commercial applications as one of the prime reasons driving the drone market growth during the next few years.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.



The drone industry is segmented as below:

By Application

Industrial

Terrestrial imagery and mapping

Precision agriculture

Inspection and monitoring

Others

By Geography

APAC

North America

Europe

MEA

South America

The robust vendor analysis within this report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, the report provides a detailed analysis of several leading drone market vendors that include:

AeroVironment Inc.

BirdsEyeView Aerobotics

DELAIR SAS

Leptron Unmanned Aircraft Systems Inc.

Parrot Drones SAS

PrecisionHawk Inc.

Sky Futures

SZ DJI Technology Co. Ltd.

The Boeing Co.

Yuneec International Co. Ltd.

Also, the drone market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

