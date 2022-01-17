The Global Blanket Market is expected to grow by $ 1.66 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 3.97% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Blanket Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219685/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the blanket market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing residential and commercial construction market and rise in the disposable income of consumers in developing countries. In addition, growing residential and commercial construction market is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The blanket market analysis includes the distribution channel segment and geographic landscape.



The blanket market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the increasing penetration of electric blanketsas one of the prime reasons driving the blanket market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on blanket market covers the following areas:

• Blanket market sizing

• Blanket market forecast

• Blanket market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading blanket market vendors that include American Blanket Co., Boll and Branch LLC, Faribault Woolen Mill Co., Harshit International, Kanata Blanket Co., Medline Industries Inc., New Zealand Wool Blankets Ltd., Newell Brands Inc., Pendleton Woolen Mills Inc., and Urbanara GmbH. Also, the blanket market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

