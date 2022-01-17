7MM COVID-19 Vaccines Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2026 - Etiology, Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, Current Vaccination Options, Unmet Need & Opportunities, Pipeline Assessment, R&D Strategies

This publication is an update and extension to the Excel model containing the patient-based sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and an interactive Excel-based forecast model
  • Forecasts includes 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)
  • Forecasts cover 5 years from 2021 to 2026

The report forecasts three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines:

  • The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.
  • The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.
  • In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.

Scope of the Report

  • Executive Summary
  • Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology
  • Epidemiology
  • Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
  • Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights
  • Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis
  • R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making
  • Market Outlook

Reasons to Buy

  • To understand the current COVID-19 vaccine situation in multiple regions.
  • Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the 7MM COVID-19 vaccine.
  • Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact the global COVID-19 vaccine market in the future.
  • Formulate effective sales and marketing strategies by understanding the competitive landscape and by analyzing the performance of various competitors.
  • Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counter-strategies to gain a competitive advantage.
  • Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.

Companies Mentioned

  • Pfizer
  • BioNTech
  • Moderna
  • AstraZeneca
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Novavax
  • Sanofi
  • GlaxoSmithKline

