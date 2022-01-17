7MM COVID-19 Vaccines Industry Forecast Report, 2021-2026 - Etiology, Pathophysiology, Epidemiology, Current Vaccination Options, Unmet Need & Opportunities, Pipeline Assessment, R&D Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Vaccines Market Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This publication is an update and extension to the Excel model containing the patient-based sales forecast for COVID-19 vaccines.

Report deliverables include a PowerPoint report and an interactive Excel-based forecast model

Forecasts includes 7MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan)

Forecasts cover 5 years from 2021 to 2026

The report forecasts three different potential scenarios for the future use of COVID-19 vaccines:

The first scenario assumes that annual vaccination with a COVID-19 vaccine will be needed.

The second scenario assumes annual vaccination for the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older, while everyone below 65 years of age will need a vaccine only every two years.

In the third scenario, the high-risk population of people 65 years of age and older will receive a COVID-19 vaccine every two years, while everyone below 65 years will need a vaccine only every five years.

Scope of the Report

Executive Summary

Disease Overview: History of the outbreak, Etiology and Pathophysiology

Epidemiology

Current Vaccination Options: Includes detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis

Unmet Need and Opportunities: Detailing the major unmet needs with significant KOL insights

Pipeline Assessment: Includes pipeline overview and detailed product profiles with SWOT analysis

R&D Strategies: Trends in Clinical Trial Design for COVID-19 Vaccines and Trends in Deal-Making

Market Outlook

