World Furniture Outlook 2022: Market Shares of Major Furniture Exporters by Geographical Region

This latest edition of the World Furniture Outlook 2022, provides an overview of the global furniture sector through historical series of basic data (furniture production, consumption, imports, exports 2012-2020 and 2021 preliminary estimates) and prospects of the furniture market for the years 2022 and 2023 for 100 countries.

The publisher constantly monitors the international trade of furniture including unpredictable circumstances and uncertainties affecting the global market scenario. Furniture market forecasts for 100 countries included in this study reflect the publisher's in-depth knowledge of the markets and its ongoing evaluation.

This market research report includes:

Growth of furniture imports worldwide and the role of furniture exporting countries in the marketplace

Market shares of the major furniture exporters by geographical region

Analysis of the openness of furniture markets that covers the past decade, with trade balance, imports/consumption, and exports/production ratios.

Statistics and outlook data are also available in a country format:

Origin of furniture imports

Destination of furniture exports

Historical series on furniture production

Historical series on furniture market size

Historical series on furniture trade

Country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context

The 100 country summary tables also include:

Total household consumption expenditure

Total GNP at purchasing power parity

Per capita GNP at purchasing power parity

Key Topics Covered:



PART I: THE WORLD FURNITURE OUTLOOK

1. Summary

Basic data of the global furniture market to 2021

World economy and furniture outlook 2022-2023 for 100 countries

2. The world furniture market

Overview of furniture production and trade, world geographic regions, and trade areas

3. Market shares of the leading furniture exporting countries

The main furniture exporting countries and the opening of furniture markets. Historical series.

4. The international scenario

The world economy and prospects of the furniture sector up to 2023

PART II: WORLD FURNITURE INDICATORS1. World Tables

Overview of the world furniture industry - Production, Exports, Consumption, and Imports

Furniture exports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

Furniture imports, 100 countries (alphabetical order and ranking)

The opening of the furniture markets: 2012-2020 and 2021 preliminary estimates

Growth of exports, 40 major exporting countries

Growth of imports, 40 major importing countries

World furniture trade. Destination of exports and origin of imports

Furniture market outlook 2022-2023 (alphabetical order and ranking by level of furniture consumption)

2. Country Tables for 100 countries

For each country:

Furniture production, exports, imports, consumption for the time series 2012-2020 and 2021 preliminary estimates

Economic indicators (population, area, total and per capita GNP, household consumption expenditure, data at purchasing power parity)

Real growth of furniture consumption: 2022-2023 forecasts

Exchange rates

Furniture trading partners

