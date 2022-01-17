SSH Communications Security Oyj - Managers' Transactions
SSH Communications Security Plc has today received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: FERDINAND S.à r.l.
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Henri Österlund
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: SSH Communications Security Oyj
LEI: 7437007N96FK4N3WHT09
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 9327/6/7
Transaction date: 2022-01-14
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008270
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 10000 Unit price: 2.95 EUR
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 10000 Volume weighted average price: 2.95 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Niklas Nordström, CFO, tel. +358 50 541 0543
Markku Karppi, General Counsel, tel. + 358 50 586 0552
