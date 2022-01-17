Global Microprinting Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Brady, Control Print, Diagramm Halbach, Huber Group, Ricoh Company, Troy Group, Xeikon

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Microprinting Market (2021-2026) by Substrate type, End-Use Industry, Applications, Colour & Microprinting Patterns and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Microprinting Market was valued at USD 521.2 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 699.42 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 3.76% from 2021 to 2028.
Microprinting is an essential technology used to prevent fraudulent acts such as document forgery, currency forgery, and check forgery. Microprinting is the printing of characters that are so small that they cannot be read with the naked eye.
Documents containing microprinted characters cannot be reproduced because when printed, these characters look as a sequence of dots or a solid line. Microprinting is used by government entities to prevent counterfeiting.
The major factors driving the growth of the Global Microprinting Market are the creation and launch of novel goods and services. Furthermore, government and corporate organisations are increasingly using micro printing for identity cards and licences as a security measure to prevent abuse and fraud, which is another important driver driving market expansion.
The increased usage of Microprinting technology in the packaging sector, as a result of growing concerns about product safety and the prevention of counterfeit product distribution, is further boosting market expansion.
On the contrary, the increased presence and acceptance of digitalization methods, as well as safeguarding vital information digitally rather than physically, are some of the factors that may stifle market expansion. Issues with heat setting in micro printers are another factor that may stifle market growth.
Market Segmentation
- By Substrate type, the market is classified into Paper, Plastic and Metal.
- By End-Use Industry, the market is classified into Healthcare, Education, Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Packaging, Transportation and Logistics, and Others.
- By Applications, the market is classified into ID Cards, Labels, Stamps, Bank Cheques, Corporate, Defence, and Others.
- By Colour, the market is classified into Monochrome and Colour.
- By Microprinting Patterns, the market is classified into Infrared ink Marking, UV Invisible Marking, Micro Embossing, Magnetic Ink, Special Ink.
- By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
- Brady Corp. (BRC) Acquires Code Corp-17th Jun 2021
- Ricoh makes landmark acquisition of MTI Technology-7th Oct 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Brady, Control Print, Diagramm Halbach, Huber Group, Ricoh Company, Troy Group, Xeikon.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Banking Sector Standards and Regulations
4.1.2 Microprinting Technological Advancement
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Increasing Digitization
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Concerns about Brand Protection and Product Safety are Growing
4.3.2 Microprinting Technology is Becoming Popular In Healthcare
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Problems with Heat Setting in Microprinting Printers
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Microprinting Market, By Substrate type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Paper
6.3 Plastic
6.4 Metal
7 Global Microprinting Market, By End-Use Industry
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Healthcare
7.3 Education
7.4 Government
7.5 BFSI
7.6 Consumer Electronics
7.7 Packaging
7.8 Transportation and Logistics
7.9 Others
8 Global Microprinting Market, By Applications
8.1 Introduction
8.2 ID Cards
8.3 Labels
8.4 Stamps
8.5 Bank Cheques
8.6 Corporate
8.7 Defense
8.8 Others
9 Global Microprinting Market, By Colour
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Monochrome
9.3 Colour
10 Global Microprinting Market, By Microprinting Patterns
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Infrared ink Marking
10.3 UV Invisible Marking
10.4 Micro Embossing
10.5 Magnetic Ink
10.6 Special Ink
11 Global Microprinting Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
13 Company Profiles
