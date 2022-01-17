The Worldwide Endocrine Disruption Screening Industry is Expected to Reach $153 Million by 2028

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The endocrine disruption screening market is projected to reach US$ 153.30 million by 2028 from US$ 126.53 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.8% during 2021-2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The market growth is attributed to factors such as the increasing prevalence of endocrine disorders and the rising incidence of diabetes. However, the high cost of screening technology hampers the market growth.



The rising burden of cancer patients and especially hormone-related cancers patients will flourish the demand for endocrine disruption screening across the world. According to the National Institute of Cancer, as of January 2019, there were an estimated 16.9 million cancer survivors in the US. The number of cancer survivors is projected to increase to 22.2 million by 2030. According to cancer.gov, cancers that are diagnosed with the greatest frequency in the US are breast cancer, thyroid cancer, prostate cancer, colon and rectal cancer, endometrial cancer, kidney cancer, leukemia, liver lung cancer, melanoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer. Breast cancer is the most common cancer recorded in the US in 2021, with 284,200 new cases.

Prostate cancer and lung cancer are the next most frequent cancers in the US. Most players concentrate on developing markets, such as India and China, owing to the large populations suffering from chronic diseases in these countries. With rising production costs against their solutions, healthcare companies are striving to produce sufficient revenue to meet their investors' expectations. Advancements in biotechnology have increased the demand for diagnostics in the healthcare market, encouraging the introduction of more analytical systems and facilitating the shift toward personalized medicine. New opportunities mainly lie in infectious disease testing, molecular oncology, and pharmacogenomics arms in emerging countries.



The global endocrine disruption screening market, based on assay type, is bifurcated into in-vitro and in-vivo. The in-vitro segment held a larger share of the market in 2021 and is anticipated to register a higher CAGR in the market during the forecast period. By application, the market is bifurcated into natural materials and synthetic materials. In 2021, the natural materials segment held a larger share of the market.

Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at a faster CAGR of 3.1% during 2021-2028. Based on sources of waste, the market is segmented into incineration and landfill, agricultural runoff, industrial and municipal effluents, pulp mill effluents, consumer products, and others. In 2021, the incineration and landfill segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.5% from 2021 to 2028.

The global endocrine disruption screening market, based on method, is segmented into estrogen receptor (ER) transactivation, androgen receptor (AR) transactivation, androgen receptor (AR) modulation, estrogen receptor-alpha (ER) binding, estrogen receptor beta (ER) binding, androgen receptor (AR) binding, steroidogenesis, aromatase assay, and others. In 2021, the estrogen receptor (ER) transactivation segment held the largest share of the market.

Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028. By end user, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, cosmetics and household product companies, food industry, and chemical industry. In 2021, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment held the largest share of the market. Moreover, the market for the same segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 3.3% from 2021 to 2028.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the Endocrine Disruption Screening Market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the Endocrine Disruption Screening Market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research



4. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market - Market Landscape

4.1 Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East And Africa PEST Analysis

4.2.5 South And Central America PEST Analysis

4.3 Experts Opinion



5. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market - Key Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Prevalence of Endocrine Disorders

5.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 High Cost of Screening Technology

5.3 Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Scope for Expansion in Emerging Countries

5.4 Future Trends

5.5 Regulatory Approaches for Endocrine Disrupting

5.6 Impact Analysis



6. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market- Global Analysis

6.1 Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue Forecast and Analysis

6.2 Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market, By Geography - Forecast and Analysis

6.3 Market Positioning of Key Players



7. Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028- by Assay Type

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market, By Assay Type, 2021 & 2028 (%)

7.3 In-Virto

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 In-Virto: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

7.4 In-Vivo

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 In-Vivo: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



8. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Application

8.1 Overview

8.2 Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Share by Application - 2021 & 2028 (%)

8.3 Natural Materials

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 Natural Materials: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

8.4 Synthetic Materials

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Synthetic Materials: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



9. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Sources of Waste

9.1 Overview

9.2 Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Share by Sources of Waste - 2021 & 2028 (%)

9.3 Incineration and landfill

9.3.1 Overview

9.3.2 Incineration and landfill: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9.4 Agricultural runoff

9.4.1 Overview

9.4.2 Agricultural runoff: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9.5 Industrial and Municipal Effluents

9.5.1 Overview

9.5.2 Industrial and Municipal Effluents: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9.6 Pulp Mill Effluents

9.6.1 Overview

9.6.2 Pulp Mill Effluents: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9.7 Consumer Products

9.7.1 Overview

9.7.2 Consumer Products: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

9.8 Others

9.8.1 Overview

9.8.2 Others: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



10. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - Method

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Share by Method - 2021 & 2028 (%)

10.3 Estrogen Receptor (ER) Transactivation

10.3.1 Overview

10.3.2 Estrogen Receptor (ER) Transactivation: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.4 Androgen Receptor (AR) Transactivation

10.4.1 Overview

10.4.2 Androgen Receptor (AR) Transactivation: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.5 Androgen Receptor (AR) Modulation

10.5.1 Overview

10.5.2 Androgen Receptor (AR) Modulation: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.6 Estrogen Receptor-Alpha (ER-alpha) Binding

10.6.1 Overview

10.6.2 Estrogen Receptor-Alpha (ER-alpha) Binding: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.7 Estrogen Receptor beta (ER-beta) Binding

10.7.1 Overview

10.7.2 Estrogen Receptor beta (ER-beta) Binding: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.8 Androgen Receptor (AR) Binding

10.8.1 Overview

10.8.2 Androgen Receptor (AR) Binding: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.9 Steroidogenesis

10.9.1 Overview

10.9.2 Steroidogenesis: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.10 Aromatase Assay

10.10.1 Overview

10.10.2 Aromatase Assay: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

10.11 Others

10.11.1 Overview

10.11.2 Others: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



11. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts To 2028 - End Use

11.1 Overview

11.2 Global Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Share by End Use - 2021 & 2028 (%)

11.3 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

11.3.1 Overview

11.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

11.4 Cosmetics and Household Product Companies

11.4.1 Overview

11.4.2 Cosmetics and Household Product Companies: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

11.5 Food Industry

11.5.1 Overview

11.5.2 Food Industry: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)

11.6 Chemical Industry

11.6.1 Overview

11.6.2 Chemical Industry: Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Thousand)



12. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2028 - Geographical Analysis



13. Impact Of COVID-19 Pandemic on Endocrine Disruption Screening Market

13.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.4 Middle East and Africa: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

13.5 South and Central America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



14. Endocrine Disruption Screening Market-Industry Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Growth Strategies Done by the Companies in the Market (%)

14.3 Organic Developments

14.3.1 Overview

14.4 Inorganic Developments

14.4.1 Overview



15. Company Profiles

15.1 CREATIVE BIOARRAY

15.1.1 Key Facts

15.1.2 Business Description

15.1.3 Products and Services

15.1.4 Financial Overview

15.1.5 SWOT Analysis

15.1.6 Key Developments

15.2 CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES, INC.

15.2.1 Key Facts

15.2.2 Business Description

15.2.3 Products and Services

15.2.4 Financial Overview

15.2.5 SWOT Analysis

15.2.6 Key Developments

15.3 Eurofins Scientific Ltd.

15.3.1 Key Facts

15.3.2 Business Description

15.3.3 Products and Services

15.3.4 Financial Overview

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.3.6 Key Developments

15.4 SGS SA

15.4.1 Key Facts

15.4.2 Business Description

15.4.3 Products and Services

15.4.4 Financial Overview

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4.6 Key Developments

15.5 XENOMETRIX AG

15.5.1 Key Facts

15.5.2 Business Description

15.5.3 Products and Services

15.5.4 Financial Overview

15.5.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5.6 Key Developments

15.6 SMITHERS

15.6.1 Key Facts

15.6.2 Business Description

15.6.3 Products and Services

15.6.4 Financial Overview

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.6.6 Key Developments

15.7 JRF Global

15.7.1 Key Facts

15.7.2 Business Description

15.7.3 Products and Services

15.7.4 Financial Overview

15.7.5 SWOT Analysis

15.7.6 Key Developments

15.8 Merieux NutriSciences

15.8.1 Key Facts

15.8.2 Business Description

15.8.3 Products and Services

15.8.4 Financial Overview

15.8.5 SWOT Analysis

15.8.6 Key Developments

15.9 ALPHA ANALYTICAL, Inc.

15.9.1 Key Facts

15.9.2 Business Description

15.9.3 Products and Services

15.9.4 Financial Overview

15.9.5 SWOT Analysis

15.9.6 Key Developments



16. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3kaatp