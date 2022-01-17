Yooma Wellness Announces Launch of MYO Plant Nutrition in Boots Stores Across the UK

Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yooma Wellness Inc. ("Yooma") (CSE: YOOM, AQSE: YOOM), a Toronto-based vertically-integrated global wellness platform that develops and markets a portfolio of CBD and wellness brands, is pleased to announce that Boots, one of the UK’s leading health and beauty retailers, will stock MYO Plant Nutrition ("MYO") products.



The listing includes MYO’s Plant Proteins in 838 stores, branched-chain amino acids (BCAA) and essential amino acids (EAA) in up to 574 stores, and functional sprays in 522 stores.

Launching with Boots accelerates the momentum MYO has already seen in 2021, with products now available in Holland & Barrett, Selfridges, Lloyds Pharmacy and Amazon, amongst others.

MYO products are 100%-plant-based, use clean and innovative ingredients, and focus on the growing area of full-body plant-based wellness, which includes nutrition, the gut, brain, immunity and other key elements of wellness. Furthermore, MYO holds a leading position with regards to sustainability by using recycled and recyclable outer packaging as well as biodegradable scoops and pouches.

James Lawson Baker, Founder of MYO Plant Nutrition, commented: “This is a major milestone for MYO and we are absolutely delighted to be partnering with Boots, the leading health and beauty retailer in the UK. A listing of this size gives the brand enormous national exposure and deepens our footprint within mainstream UK retail. The listing will support MYO in making plant-based active nutrition and wellness products mainstream and accessible. The partnership is a testament to the high-quality product and brand offering that we have built over the past year. We look forward to building our credibility amongst Boots’ customers going forward.”

Jordan Greenberg, CEO of Yooma, said: “MYO Plant Nutrition is an exceptional example of how Yooma’s buy-and-build strategy creates shareholder value. MYO continues to surpass expectations with its increased availability in some of UK’s most reputable retailers and it has the honour of being known as one of the few brands to have passed the FSA’s validation assessment.”

Yooma acquired MYO in March 2021 due to the growing market demand for plant-based protein supplements, with a global market size estimated at US$4.3 billion in 2020, projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during a forecast period 2021-2026.1

About MYO Plant Nutrition

MYO Plant Nutrition is a UK-based plant nutrition business with a mission to help people improve their full-body wellness. With a comprehensive product portfolio, MYO helps address the key areas of wellness including nutrition, performance, immunity, cognitive health and gut health. MYO is one of the few brands whose CBD products have passed the UK Food Standard Agency’s (“FSA”) rigorous validation assessment and a number of products are included on the FSA’s public list. The brand is stocked in Boots, Holland & Barrett and Lloyds Pharmacy amongst others. For further information visit www.myoplantnutrition.com.

About Yooma Wellness Inc.

Yooma's mission is to build a vertically-integrated global leader in the manufacturing, marketing, distribution, and sale of wellness products including hemp seed oil and hemp-derived and cannabinoid (CBD) ingredients. The company leverages strategically curated sales channels and ecommerce networks to deliver a diverse mix of wellness products through operating subsidiaries in the United States, United Kingdom, France and Japan. Learn more at www.yooma.ca.

Notice regarding Forward Looking Statements

All information included in this press release, including any information as to future financial or operating performance and other statements that express management’s expectations or estimates of future performance, other than statements of historical fact, constitute forward-looking information or forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws and are based on current expectations, estimates and projections. Forward-looking statements are included for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Wherever possible, words such as “will”, “growing”, “building”, “projected” or the negative of these words or other variations thereof, have been used to identify such forward-looking statements. Specific forward-looking statements include, without limitation, all disclosure regarding the rollout of MYO products in Boots stores, and the growing markets for plant-based protein supplements and full-body plant-based wellness products.

There are many risks and uncertainties that may affect forward-looking statements including, among others, regulatory risk in each jurisdiction in which Yooma and its subsidiaries do or intend to operate; the uncertainties, effects of and responses to the COVID-19 pandemic; reliance on licenses; competition; dependence on senior management and key personnel; general business risk and liability; regulation of the CBD industry; changes in laws, regulations and guidelines; compliance with laws; limited operating history; unfavourable publicity or consumer perception; product liability, risks related to intellectual property; product recalls; difficulties with forecasts; management of growth; litigation; changes in demand for CBD and wellness products; competition; changes in Yooma and its subsidiaries’ relationships with their commercial partners; and other risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained herein reflect management's current beliefs and reasonable assumptions based upon information available to management as of the date hereof, Yooma cannot be certain that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information. Yooma cautions you not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements. Yooma disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Nothing herein should be construed as either an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy or sell securities of Yooma.

