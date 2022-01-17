The Global Pumps Market is expected to grow by $ 22.14 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.73% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pumps Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03884114/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the pumps market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries and the growing demand for high-temperature heat pumps (HTHPs). In addition, rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pumps market analysis includes product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The pumps market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Centrifugal pumps

• Specialty pumps

• Positive displacement pumps



By End-user

• Oil and gas

• Water and wastewater

• Chemical

• Building

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of building energy management systems (BEMS)as one of the prime reasons driving the pumps market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pumps market covers the following areas:

• Pumps market sizing

• Pumps market forecast

• Pumps market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pumps market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Danfoss AS, Dover Corp., Flowserve Corp., General Electric Co., Grundfos Holding AS, Ingersoll Rand Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Sulzer Ltd., and The Weir Group Plc. Also, the pumps market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

