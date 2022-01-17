Global Mini and Micro LEDs Market Report 2022, Featuring Aledia, Foxconn Electronics, Innolux, PlayNitride, Samsung and VueReal

Dublin, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Market for Mini and Micro LEDs 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the market for Mini LEDs and Micro LEDs. The displays market is constantly advancing, with new technologies allowing for greatly improved brightness, HDR, and colour reproducibility.

Recently, miniLED and microLED have attracted major attention in the displays market and are being implemented in products by consumer electronics giants such as Samsung and Apple. LG has recently announced they will be launching micro LED TVs in 2022. Samsung is adding an 89-inch MicroLED TV to its product line-up and with displays that are bezel-free.

The market is projected to explode in the next few years, taking a significant chunk of the displays market and pushing into wearables, transparent display, flexible display, stretchable display for skin-integrated devices, AR/VR, smartphones automotive lighting such as active headlights, and projector applications.

MiniLED backlights are utilized in large-screen TVs, monitors, automotive and industrial applications. Improvements MiniLED offer over incumbent display technologies include:

High brightness

High contrast ratio

Low power consumption

Higher efficiency

MicroLED will start to gain market traction in 2022. MicroLEDs are targeted at direct-view displays.Improvements they offer include:

high efficiency

high brightness-readable under sunshine (>10,000 nits)

high colour saturation

ultra-high resolution (>2000 dpi with Si backplane)

ultra-low power consumption

flexibility

quick response rate (on/off switching within nano-seconds)

long lifetime (>80,000 hours)

These properties make them attractive for application in very large TVs, AR/VR and automotive applications. Other applications include wearable/implantable optoelectronic devices, light communication/light interconnection, medical treatment, spatial imaging etc.

Report contents include:

Latest technology and supply chain information

Industry trends and growth drivers

Assessment of technology challenges

Industry developments in the past 18 months

Current and planned miniLED and microLED products

Analysis of markets and applications for miniLED and microLEDs. Markets covered include TVs, AR and VR, smartphones, automotive, wearables and smartwatches, laptops, monitors and tablets, medical displays, flexible, stretchable and foldable displays and transparent displays

Current market and forecasts for miniLED and microLEDs, by revenues, units and applications

Assessment of competitive landscape

Profiles of 72 companies in the miniLED and microLED market.

