Christina Lake Cannabis to Present at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference; Announcement of Special Meeting of Class B Preferred Shareholders

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. (the “Company” or “CLC” or “Christina Lake Cannabis”) (CSE: CLC) (OTCQB: CLCFF) (FRANKFURT: CLB) is pleased to announce that Joel Dumaresq, Chief Executive Officer will present live at the KCSA Cannabis Virtual Investor Conference on January 19, 2022.



DATE: Wednesday, January 19, 2022

TIME: 1:30 p.m. EST

REGISTRATION LINK: https://www.virtualinvestorconferences.com/login-registration

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the Company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

The Company would also like to announce a special meeting of Class B preferred shareholders (the "Preferred Holders") will be held on February 21, 2022 (the "Meeting"), and that the board of directors has fixed the close of business on January 20, 2022 as the record date for determining which Preferred Holders will be entitled to receive notice of and vote at the meeting. Preferred Holders will receive copies of the proxy materials in connection with the Meeting.

About Christina Lake Cannabis Corp.

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation licence and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development licence (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal 32-acre site, which allows for future expansion. Christina Lake Cannabis cultivates cannabis using strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation and in its inaugural harvest year produced 32,500 kg (71,650 lb). For more information, please visit www.christinalakecannabis.com and www.sedar.com (CLC.CN).

