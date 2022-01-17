Evergold Models GL1 Main Zone, Highlighting Emerging High-Grade Domain First Drilled at Close of 2021 Drill Program

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (“Evergold” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:EVER, WKN:A2PTHZ) is pleased to announce completion of initial 3D geological modeling of the GL1 Main Zone, located on the Golden Lion property in the Toodoggone district, north-central British Columbia, Canada. Images from the model are included as Figures 1 through 4 below. The shape shown in the figures is an outer bounding surface that broadly outlines the current drilled extent of mineralization defining the GL1 Main zone along approximately 400 metres, as located within a larger, roughly 2.7 kilometre-long trend of surface geochemical anomalies (Figure 1). It includes all significant mineralized intersections drilled to date in 19 Evergold core holes totalling 3,458 metres and 9 historical Newmont core holes totalling 1,224 metres, and in places includes internal zones of negligible grade. The shapes are not to be confused with grade shells or mineral resource estimations; the Golden Lion property does not currently host any NI 43-101 compliant resources.



The model highlights in red the location of the first high-grade domain drilled on the property, intersected by the Company in the final 3 holes of the 2021 program. This high-grade domain, which comes to surface and returned the highest grades of precious and base metals yet seen in drilling at Golden Lion, will be the focus of follow-up drilling in the 2022 field season. Drilling in this domain returned (news, November 16, 2021) multiple high-grade polymetallic intercepts within broad envelopes of bulk-tonnage style mineralization, including, for example, 2.81 metres of 10.35 g/t Au, 651.3 g/t Ag, 10.9% zinc and 3.7% lead within 11.3 metres of 5.4 g/t Au, 62 g/t Ag, 3.2% Zn, 1.3% Pb and 40.3 metres of 1.99 g/t Au, 23.7 g/t Ag, 1.2% Zn, 0.5% Pb in hole GL-21-025. Program highs for individual core samples, each 0.5-0.6 metres in length, achieved 44.70 g/t Au, 924.0 g/t Ag, 20.2% Zn and 10.0% Pb.

“Last year’s program demonstrated that the GL1 Main Zone is host to high grades over underground-style widths,” said Kevin Keough, President & CEO. “The end-of-season results are a watershed for the Golden Lion program and, aided by modeling which will help put us into more high grade, sets us up for a great 2022. The initial high-grade domain is open for expansion, and the nature of these large epithermal systems suggests there will be more of them found as we follow up with exploration of the system to depth and along strike.”

Key take-aways from the 3D geological modelling exercise include:

Zone strike is NNW-SSE and dip is approximately 75 degrees ENE

Average zone true width exceeds 100 metres

Mineralization is open along strike to the northwest and southeast, and to depth down-dip to the northeast

Alteration and grades appear to increase down-dip on all 3 sections drilled by the Company in 2021

Previous operators erred historically by not executing undercuts to any of their shallow angle holes

High grades can and do come to surface, as confirmed by 2021 drill section GL21-23/24/25

Drill density must be increased in both the lateral and vertical dimensions to find and delineate the high-grade domains; drilling must push out both to depth and along strike

Geochemical anomalism (Au-Ag-Zn-Pb-Cu) extends along some 2.7 kms of strike to the northwest and southeast from GL1 Main, suggesting strong zone expansion / exploration potential

Ag-Au zonation is visible in drill assays and surface sampling results



About Evergold

Evergold Corp. has been assembled by a team with a record of recent success in B.C., namely the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery in 2017-18 of the Saddle epithermal and porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., which hold more than 20 million ounces of gold equivalent in all categories (Saddle North NI 43-101 Technical Report, August 20, 2020). GT Gold was recently acquired by Newmont Corporation. Evergold combines four 100%-owned properties in prime B.C. geological real estate from well-known geologist C.J. (Charlie) Greig, with the recently optioned Rockland property in Nevada, seasoned management, and a qualified board. The Company’s flagship assets consist of the Golden Lion property, the Snoball property, and the past-producing high-grade Rockland gold-silver property in Nevada. All three properties host zones of precious metals that the Company believes offer considerable upside.

Qualified Person

Charles J. Greig, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

