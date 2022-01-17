The Global Rotary Pump Market is expected to grow by $ 2.35 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 5.99% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rotary Pump Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03200293/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the rotary pump market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries and the focus on wastewater management systems in developing countries. In addition, the rising focus on improving energy efficiency in industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The rotary pump market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The rotary pump market is segmented as below:

By Product

• PC and multiple screw pump

• Gear pump

• Lobe and peristaltic pump

• Vane pump



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the resurgence of investments in the oil and gas sectoras one of the prime reasons driving the rotary pump market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on rotary pump market covers the following areas:

• Rotary pump market sizing

• Rotary pump market forecast

• Rotary pump market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading rotary pump market vendors that include Atlas Copco AB, Baker Hughes Co., Bosch Rexroth AG, Busch Dienste GmbH, Celeros Flow Technology, Ebara Corp., Gardner Denver Inc., IDEX Corp., Pfeiffer Vacuum Technology AG, and ULVAC Inc. Also, the rotary pump market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

