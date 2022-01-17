Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Investee, AES-100 Inc., Accelerates Development and Commercialization of Transformational Green Hydrogen Technology with Appointment of Channce Fuller as President & Chief Executive Officer

Consistent with an accelerated operational and commercial timeline for AES technology, the Board of Directors of AES-100 Inc. has appointed Channce Fuller to lead the company’s expedited development agenda

Mr. Fuller joins AES-100 Inc. with a background in commercial and operational leadership as an executive at one of North America’s largest environmental companies

Mr. Fuller’s experience directly complements AES-100 Inc. with more than decade of technical engineering, corporate development, and strategy experience at the world’s largest fertilizer manufacturer and crop retailer

TORONTO, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aberdeen International Inc. (TSX: AAB, FR: A8H, OTC: AABVF) Investee, AES-100 Inc. is pleased to announce the appointment of Channce Fuller as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

Mr. Fuller brings diverse experience in executive leadership, operations, marketing/sales, and business development. Most recently, Mr. Fuller was Vice President, Western Canada for Terrapure Environmental (a subsidiary of GFL Environmental). He was directly accountable for the planning and performance of day-to-day operations with leadership accountability for developing multi-year strategies, business plans and the achievement of financial goals/objectives while driving improvements in EH&S and other supporting functional areas.

Prior to this, Mr. Fuller worked in the Agriculture and Chemicals industry at Nutrien (NYSE:NTR; TSX:NTR), the world’s largest fertilizer producer and crop retailer. During his tenure at Nutrien, he worked in technical engineering, process safety, corporate development and global strategy development.

Mr. Fuller holds a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School as well as a Bachelor’s Degree in Chemical Engineering (with Great Distinction) from the University of Saskatchewan. He is also a Professional Engineer registered with the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

“We are delighted to have Channce join AES-100 Inc. to lead the accelerated development of our transformational green hydrogen technology. Channce will bring a unique blend of technical and business development acumen that strengthens the company’s ability to execute,” stated Mr. Younger, CEO of Aberdeen.

As the Company continues to shape a vision focused on clean energy, Mr. Fuller’s appointment brings new executional operations and commercialization expertise, adding bench strength directly in the areas associated with the expedited development timelines needed to capitalize on the multi-billion-dollar clean energy market.

ABOUT ABERDEEN INTERNATIONAL INC.

Aberdeen International is a global resource investment company and merchant bank focused on small capitalization companies in the rare metals and renewable energy sectors. AES-100 Inc., an Aberdeen portfolio investment, owns the exclusive rights and all intellectual property pertaining to the Advanced Electrolyzer System (AES-100) for the production of hydrogen from dilute syngas.

