Global Skin Lighteners Market to Reach US$11.8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Skin Lighteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW
Skin whitening products are available in numerous forms including soaps, lotions, creams and pills. Of these, skin lightener products such as creams, bleaches and deodorants among others have been growing at a brisk pace, in part driven by increasing accessibility and affordability of consumers to these products. The expansion of the global skin lightening market is attributed to the increasing awareness about skin lightening products and the increase in disposable income in different nations. The ability to afford skin lightening products increases with the expansion of disposable income. The availability of high-speed internet, growing trend of online shopping also encourages sales and build the growth of the world market of skin lightening products. The technological advancements, development of innovative formulations and packaging formats, and exclusive positioning of different products also help in enhancing their visual appeal and market growth. Consumers are selecting products with bioactive extracts that have advanced skincare properties like skin health rejuvenation without side effects. More and more males are also getting interested in skin lightening products adding to market potential.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Skin Lighteners estimated at US$8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$11.8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period. Creams, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$6.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cleansers segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.7% share of the global Skin Lighteners market. Creams accounts for a significant share of the market, mainly on account of its easy application process, low cost and faster skin penetration capability along with several other benefits. Companies are constantly involved in research and development (R&D) efforts for producing skin lightening creams with technologically advanced properties that can help in enhancing the product effectiveness. Cleansers assist in targeting a particular area in the skin with several skin problems, which are generally treated by using night applications. Female consumers are specifically driving the demand for the product as they spend substantial amount in such products.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $327.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.5 Billion by 2026
The Skin Lighteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$327.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 3.92% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.5 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.6% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$127.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Cultural factors and media`s obsession with the fair skin in Asia, South America and Africa continues to fuel the demand for skin lightening/whitening products in these regions. Increasing obsession with fair skin among Asian men and women is a major driving force for the regional market, prompting manufacturers to launch a variety of products to address the needs of this population. The market in Asia is also fueled by explosive increase in the population along with rising influence of western culture and expanding middle class. In developed regions like North America and Europe, the high disposable incomes of consumers and wide access to both online and offline channels along with a wide bracket of product offerings contribute to the market growth.
Masks Segment to Reach $1 Billion by 2026
On account of most consumers being at home due to the pandemic related lockdown restrictions, the `self-care` products, for example at-home face masks, is expected to witness steady demand. In the global Masks segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$593.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$856.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$156.7 Million by the year 2026.
Select Competitors (Total 123 Featured)
- Beiersdorf AG
- CavinKare Pvt. Ltd.
- Emami Limited
- Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
- Jolen Inc.
- Kanebo Cosmetics Inc.
- Shiseido Company Limited
- The Procter & Gamble Company
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Comes Under Tremendous Stress
Due to Pandemic
EXHIBIT 2: Pandemic-Induced Reduction in Consumer Spending
Affects Sales of Skin Lighteners: % Change in Consumer
Spending in Select Regions/Countries for 2020
Skin Color: Physiology & Disorders
Melanin: The Pigment of Skin Color
Physiology Behind Skin Darkening
Skin Pigmentation Disorders
An Introduction to Skin Lightening/Whitening
Skin Lightening/Whitening - A Definition
Functioning Mechanism of Skin Lightening Products
Skin Lightening Ingredients: An Overview
Issues with Select Actives in Skin Lighteners
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Creams Lead the Global Skin Lightening Market
Synthetic Products Lead, Natural Products Poised for High Growth
Developing Regions Present Promising Growth Opportunities for
Skin Lightening Products
Competition
Brands Change Product Positioning Strategies Amidst Concerns
over Discrimination Against Colored Population
World Brands
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Culture & Ethnicity Shape the Skin Lighteners Landscape
Women of Color Spent Significantly on Lightening Creams
Manufacturers Seek New Growth Avenues in Developed Markets
Total Body Whitening Products Emerge as Potential Areas of Growth
Women: An Important Consumer Cluster for Skin Lightening/
Whitening Products
EXHIBIT 3: Growing Participation of Women in Workforce Augurs
Well for Skin Lighteners Market: Women as % of Labor Force by
Region (2020)
Women No Longer the Only Target Market
Rising Interest of Men in Beauty and Cosmetic Products: Skin
Lightening Market to Benefit
EXHIBIT 4: Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
New Breed of ?Metrosexuals? Spur Growth
Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor
EXHIBIT 5: Global Skin Lightening Products Market by Nature of
Ingredient (in %) for 2020
Trend towards Organic Skin Care Products Fuel Interest in
Organic Skin Lightening Products
EXHIBIT 6: Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$
Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening
Growing Sales of Anti-Aging Products Augurs Well for Skin
Lighteners Market
EXHIBIT 7: Expanding Anti-Aging Products Presents Market
Opportunities: Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the
Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Skin Bleaching Products: Commanding Significant Market in Asia
Physician-Dispensed Skin Brightening and Lightening Products:
Opportunities for Growth
Combination of Ingredients Provide Better Results
Skin Lightening Injections: A Shocking Craze
Online Sales of Skin Lightening Products Register Strong Growth
EXHIBIT 8: Global e-Commerce Market Growth Outlook (In %) For
Years 2019 Through 2025
Use of Mercury in Skin Lightening Products and the Resultant
Issues
Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern
Expanding Urban and Middle Class Population to Drive Market Growth
EXHIBIT 9: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
EXHIBIT 11: Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by
Region for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Creams by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Creams by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Creams by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Cleansers by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Cleansers by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Cleansers by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Masks by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Masks by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Masks by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product
Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Skin Lightening Products Market: An Overview
EXHIBIT 12: US Skincare Market Revenues Breakdown by Category:
2020
COVID-19 Outbreak Leads to a Decline in Sales of Beauty and
Personal Care Products
Immigrant Population Buoy Demand for Skin Lightening Products
Asian Americans Drive Demand for Skin Lighteners
EXHIBIT 13: US Population Distribution by Race/ Ethnicity
Anti-Aging Products: A Market Opportunity
EXHIBIT 14: US Population by Age Group: Percentage Breakdown
for 0-14, 15-24, 25-59 and 65+ Age Groups
EXHIBIT 15: North American Aging Population by Age Group: 1975 -
2050
Rising Demand for Men?s Skin Care Products to Benefit
Lightening Products Market
Blemish Balms Attract Attention
Restrictions on Use of Unsafe Ingredients
Market Analytics
Table 16: USA Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: USA 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 19: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Canada Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Market Overview
Sustained Popularity of Bihaku Whitening Products
Aging Demographics Lend Brighter Prospects
Market Analytics
Table 22: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
CHINA
Market Overview
History of the Skin-Whitening Culture in China
Whitening Products with Anti-Aging Features to Boost Prospects
Emergence of Men?s Skin Care Category
Market Analytics
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
EUROPE
European Skin Whitening Market: An Overview
Market Analytics
Table 28: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 34: France Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: France Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 40: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Italy Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 43: UK Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: UK Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: UK 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 46: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Market Overview
Asia: A Traditional Market for Skin Whitening Products
Market Analytics
Table 49: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Lighteners by Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest
of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Geographic Region - India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 52: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
INDIA
Skincare Market in India: A High Growth Segment
Cultural Factors Bolster Fairness Creams Market
Evolving Consumer Preferences Present Challenges for India?s
Skin Lightening Industry
Brands Target the ?Independent Indian Woman?
Whitening Facial Care Products Lead Indian Skin Whitening
Solutions Market
Controversies Surrounding Fairness Creams Drives Industry
Players to Change Strategies
Men?s Whitening Cream Market: A Lucrative Segment
Competition
Market Analytics
Table 55: India Current & Future Analysis for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product
Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: India Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by Product
Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: India 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Creams,
Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 58: South Korea Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: South Korea Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Overview of Select Regional Markets
Thailand
Hong Kong
Singapore
The Philippines
Taiwan
Market Analytics
Table 61: Rest of Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for
Skin Lighteners by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and
Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other
Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
Table 64: Latin America Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Latin America Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Middle East
Africa
Market Analytics
Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Skin
Lighteners by Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other
Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Rest of World Historic Review for Skin Lighteners by
Product Type - Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Skin Lighteners
by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Creams, Cleansers, Masks and Other Product Types for the Years
2012, 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 123
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05010586/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________