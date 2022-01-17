Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market to Reach US$59.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552792/?utm_source=GNW
PLM helps companies in setting up efficient workflows, data management systems, process configurations and system validation. PLM is slated to be influenced by emerging technologies including big data, IoT, mobility, Industry 4.0 and rising adoption of manufacturing software and automation. These trends and recent developments in the field of PLM are poised to help organizations in innovating and streamlining product-related processes and accelerating time-to-market. Other major factors driving growth in the market include rising product complexity; expanding product portfolios/product line extensions; emergence of smart factories; migration to 3D from 2D CAD systems, demand for low-cost and customized PLM solutions; need for simulation & collaborative tools; shift from traditional to non-conventional end-use industries; focus on reduction in time-to-market; compliance requirements; increased focus on product innovations; and recovery in the manufacturing & industrial sectors worldwide.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) estimated at US$40.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 56.8% share of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market. Various enterprises are adopting PLM solutions across different application areas, which increases the demand for the services segment. Services are essential for easy installation, integration and for the software to function properly.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026
The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.88% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Rapidly rising levels of industrialization, economic growth, rising GDP, continued shifting of manufacturing/production bases to low cost Asian countries across industrial sectors bodes well for the growth of PLM in developing countries. The growing trend of outsourcing research and design activities to third party service providers is helping generate robust demand for PLM in the Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China and India, which are a growing hub for design outsourcing. Continued developments in the industrial sector are also driving the adoption of PLM solutions in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured)
- Accenture
- Aras Corporation
- Arena Solutions, Inc.
- Autodesk, Inc.
- Centric Software, Inc.
- Dassault Systemes SA
- DXC Technology Co.
- Gerber Technology
- Lectra SA
- Oracle Corporation
- PTC
- SAP PLM Alliance
- Selerant Corporation
- Siemens PLM Software, Inc.
- Tata Technologies Ltd.
- T-Systems International GmbH
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s
the New Normal?
Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis
EXHIBIT 2: Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud
Engagement 2019 VS 2020
Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period to Revive
Opportunities for PLM
EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital
Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation
Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023
An Introduction to Product Lifecycle Management
Evolution of PLM
Product?s Lifecycle and its Corresponding Technologies
Phases of Product Lifecycle
Benefits of PLM
The Future of PLM
Organizations Invest in PLM Software to Expedite Time-to-Market
and Improve ROI
Rising Value and Role of PLM in Shaping Product and Business
Landscape: Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Analysis by Segment
Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors
Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth
Competitive Scenario
EXHIBIT 4: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software
Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020
Recent Market Activity
Select Global Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
PLM Market Driven by Sophisticated Software Solutions and
Integration of IIoT, AM, AR & VR with PLM Solutions
Notable PLM Trends Influencing the Market
PLM Facilitates Creation of Digital Thread and Modeling of
Digital Twin for Increased Productivity of Businesses
Digital Twins Present Compelling Use Cases to Support Smart
Manufacturing
PLM Software Adapts to Product Data Analytics and Artificial
Intelligence
Big Data PLM and PDaaS Provide Real-Time Data for Faster
Decision Making
Microservices Architecture Infuses Agility into PLM-based
Operations
Organizations Eye on Blockchain to Manage Product Data for PLM
PLM to Play Instrumental Role in Enabling Digital Factories of
the Future
EXHIBIT 5: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026
Closed Loop PLM Solutions (C-L PLM) to Benefit from the
Emerging Era of Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factories & IIoT
EXHIBIT 6: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big
Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed
Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by
Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years
2020 & 2025
EXHIBIT 7: IoT Endpoints Installed Base Breakdown by Segment
for 2020
Increasing Demand for Integrated PLM Platforms to Augment
Growth of Cloud-Based PLM Market
Product Innovation Platforms Emerge as Efficient Options to
Support Multiple Users and Disciplines through Product
Lifecycle
Focus on Collaborative Product Development to Benefit Adoption
of Integrated PLM Solutions
Escalating Regulatory Compliance Requirements & Ensuing Need to
Reduce Product Risk Throws the Focus on PLM
Open Source PLM Makes its Disruptive Appearance in the Market
Emerging Role of OEMs as Assemblers Amplifies the Need for PLM
Enterprise Mobility Wave Drives Emergence of Mobile PLM
Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by
Importance Attached by Enterprises
EXHIBIT 8: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Cloud Extends PLM Access to Startups and Mid-Sized Businesses
Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Support Growth
Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand
EXHIBIT 9: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile
Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and
2022
EXHIBIT 10: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Pharma PLM Set to Make Gains
PLM to Witness Improved Adoption in the Aerospace & Defense Sector
EXHIBIT 11: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for
the Years 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
Rise in Demand for PLM in the Consumer Products & Retail Sector
Application of PLM in the Semiconductor Industry
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
