Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Market to Reach US$59.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552792/?utm_source=GNW

PLM helps companies in setting up efficient workflows, data management systems, process configurations and system validation. PLM is slated to be influenced by emerging technologies including big data, IoT, mobility, Industry 4.0 and rising adoption of manufacturing software and automation. These trends and recent developments in the field of PLM are poised to help organizations in innovating and streamlining product-related processes and accelerating time-to-market. Other major factors driving growth in the market include rising product complexity; expanding product portfolios/product line extensions; emergence of smart factories; migration to 3D from 2D CAD systems, demand for low-cost and customized PLM solutions; need for simulation & collaborative tools; shift from traditional to non-conventional end-use industries; focus on reduction in time-to-market; compliance requirements; increased focus on product innovations; and recovery in the manufacturing & industrial sectors worldwide.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) estimated at US$40.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$59.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$26.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 56.8% share of the global Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market. Various enterprises are adopting PLM solutions across different application areas, which increases the demand for the services segment. Services are essential for easy installation, integration and for the software to function properly.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $3.3 Billion by 2026



The Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.88% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$3.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Rapidly rising levels of industrialization, economic growth, rising GDP, continued shifting of manufacturing/production bases to low cost Asian countries across industrial sectors bodes well for the growth of PLM in developing countries. The growing trend of outsourcing research and design activities to third party service providers is helping generate robust demand for PLM in the Asia-Pacific region, led by countries such as China and India, which are a growing hub for design outsourcing. Continued developments in the industrial sector are also driving the adoption of PLM solutions in the region.





Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured)



Accenture

Aras Corporation

Arena Solutions, Inc.

Autodesk, Inc.

Centric Software, Inc.

Dassault Systemes SA

DXC Technology Co.

Gerber Technology

Lectra SA

Oracle Corporation

PTC

SAP PLM Alliance

Selerant Corporation

Siemens PLM Software, Inc.

Tata Technologies Ltd.

T-Systems International GmbH







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552792/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

How the IT Industry Has Been Impacted by the Pandemic & What?s

the New Normal?

Cloud Services Emerges as the Lone Bright Spot amidst the Crisis

EXHIBIT 2: Impact Score of Trends Driving Public Cloud

Engagement 2019 VS 2020

Digital Engineering Push in the Post COVID-19 Period to Revive

Opportunities for PLM

EXHIBIT 3: COVID-19 Has Created an Environment Where Digital

Transformation Equals Survival: Global Digital Transformation

Spending (In US$ Billion) for Years 2017 Through 2023

An Introduction to Product Lifecycle Management

Evolution of PLM

Product?s Lifecycle and its Corresponding Technologies

Phases of Product Lifecycle

Benefits of PLM

The Future of PLM

Organizations Invest in PLM Software to Expedite Time-to-Market

and Improve ROI

Rising Value and Role of PLM in Shaping Product and Business

Landscape: Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Analysis by Segment

Developed Regions: Prime Revenue Contributors

Developing Countries: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Competitive Scenario

EXHIBIT 4: Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) Software

Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2020

Recent Market Activity

Select Global Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

PLM Market Driven by Sophisticated Software Solutions and

Integration of IIoT, AM, AR & VR with PLM Solutions

Notable PLM Trends Influencing the Market

PLM Facilitates Creation of Digital Thread and Modeling of

Digital Twin for Increased Productivity of Businesses

Digital Twins Present Compelling Use Cases to Support Smart

Manufacturing

PLM Software Adapts to Product Data Analytics and Artificial

Intelligence

Big Data PLM and PDaaS Provide Real-Time Data for Faster

Decision Making

Microservices Architecture Infuses Agility into PLM-based

Operations

Organizations Eye on Blockchain to Manage Product Data for PLM

PLM to Play Instrumental Role in Enabling Digital Factories of

the Future

EXHIBIT 5: Global Industrial Automation Market (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Closed Loop PLM Solutions (C-L PLM) to Benefit from the

Emerging Era of Digital Manufacturing, Smart Factories & IIoT

EXHIBIT 6: Explosion of IoT Big Data Catalyzes the Need for Big

Data Analytics for Insight Generation Needed for Informed

Decision-Making & Value Creation: IoT Big Data Generated by

Connected Devices Worldwide (In Zettabytes) for the Years

2020 & 2025

EXHIBIT 7: IoT Endpoints Installed Base Breakdown by Segment

for 2020

Increasing Demand for Integrated PLM Platforms to Augment

Growth of Cloud-Based PLM Market

Product Innovation Platforms Emerge as Efficient Options to

Support Multiple Users and Disciplines through Product

Lifecycle

Focus on Collaborative Product Development to Benefit Adoption

of Integrated PLM Solutions

Escalating Regulatory Compliance Requirements & Ensuing Need to

Reduce Product Risk Throws the Focus on PLM

Open Source PLM Makes its Disruptive Appearance in the Market

Emerging Role of OEMs as Assemblers Amplifies the Need for PLM

Enterprise Mobility Wave Drives Emergence of Mobile PLM

Key Factors Encouraging BYOD Trend among Enterprises Ranked by

Importance Attached by Enterprises

EXHIBIT 8: Global Spending on BYOD (in US$ Billion) for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Cloud Extends PLM Access to Startups and Mid-Sized Businesses

Growing Interest in Autonomous Vehicles to Support Growth

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

EXHIBIT 10: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Pharma PLM Set to Make Gains

PLM to Witness Improved Adoption in the Aerospace & Defense Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 12: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

Rise in Demand for PLM in the Consumer Products & Retail Sector

Application of PLM in the Semiconductor Industry



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Software by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Services by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Services by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 12: World 12-Year Perspective for On-Premise by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 12-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 12-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 12-Year Perspective for Automotive &

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Semiconductor &

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Semiconductor & Electronics

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 12-Year Perspective for Semiconductor &

Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail & Consumer

Goods by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Retail & Consumer Goods by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 12-Year Perspective for Retail & Consumer Goods

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues

for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial

Equipment & Heavy Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Industrial Equipment &

Heavy Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 12-Year Perspective for Industrial Equipment &

Heavy Machinery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Verticals

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: USA Historic Review for Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM) by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: USA 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Software and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Product Lifecycle Management

(PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & Consumer

Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and Other

Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation,

Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and Other Verticals for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Software and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Canada 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation,

Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and Other Verticals for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Software and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Japan Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation,

Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and Other Verticals for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 61: China Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: China Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: China 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Software and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: China Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: China Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: China 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: China Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: China 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation,

Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and Other Verticals for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 70: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Europe Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Europe Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Software and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Aerospace & Defense, Automotive & Transportation,

Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail & Consumer Goods,

Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and Other Verticals for

the Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 82: France Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: France Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Software and Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: France 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Software and Services for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: France Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: France Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - On-Premise and Cloud Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Thousand for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: France 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for On-Premise and Cloud for the Years 2015, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Product

Lifecycle Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive & Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics,

Retail & Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery

and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: France Historic Review for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Aerospace & Defense, Automotive &

Transportation, Semiconductor & Electronics, Retail &

Consumer Goods, Industrial Equipment & Heavy Machinery and

Other Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: France 12-Year Perspective for Product Lifecycle

Management (PLM) by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0552792/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________