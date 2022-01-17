Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Market to Reach US$13.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03037272/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is set to be driven by escalating IP traffic volumes amid rising adoption of high-speed broadband, robust penetration of smartphones and connected devices, and stiff competition among telecom network operators. The recent years witnessed dramatic growth in the IP traffic volumes and bandwidth requirements in both general and business consumer markets. Explosive growth in the number of Internet subscribers, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices and robust penetration of bandwidth-intensive activities among others are consistently driving the IP traffic volume and additional bandwidth requirements. While sharp increase in the number of Internet subscribers, in fixed line as well as wireless segments, is exerting a profound impact on the bandwidth requirements, rapid proliferation of Internet-connected devices, especially smartphones and tablets, is continuously fueling these needs on a major scale. The scenario created ample opportunities to DPI, which aids NSPs to streamline their networks through a reliable technology that precisely monitors and oversees data moving across the network for comprehensive internet surveillance and traffic filtering.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) estimated at US$9.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Integrated, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$8.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Standalone segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.8% share of the global Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market. An integrated DPI solution embeds the DPI functionality into an IP router or a 4G/3G wireless gateway/GGSN device. The integrated DPI is a cost-efficient and advanced approach and involves dealing with fewer network elements that noticeably reduces the risk of errors. Integrated DPI solutions are offered by core large telecom and networking infrastructure vendors such as Huawei and Cisco. Whereas a standalone DPI solution is an independent solution designed to deliver superior technology, reporting capabilities and scale required for networks featuring multi-vendor access equipment, and implementing a common policy control. Standalone DPI is the preferred DPI approach for Tier I operators seeking purpose-built network gear.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2026
The Deep Packet Inspection (DPI) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.6% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 6.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The North American market, being the early technologies adopter, is perceived as the dominant regional market for DPI. There is also a major presence of vendors of security solutions in the region contributing to the market`s dominance. In the US market, DPI is also being increasingly used for improving capabilities of internet service providers in preventing IoT devices exploitation in Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks. The market in Asia-Pacific is also currently a lucrative one for DPI providers. Asian countries are rapidly embracing digital technologies, which is creating the need for increased digital surveillance and policing.
