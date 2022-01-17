Global Aerospace Fasteners Market to Reach US$8 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Aerospace Fasteners Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW

In simple terms, fasteners aid in keeping together sides of an opening. The aerospace sector uses variety of fasteners such as hi-locks, bolts, nuts, washers, rivets, collars, screws, spacers and pins. Growth in the global market is being driven by various encouraging factors including an expanding aircraft fleet size, increasing deliveries of regional and commercial aircraft, and growing share of wide-body aircraft in total deliveries, on the back of resurgence in passenger and air freight volumes. The market is also likely to gain from the growth in the defense sector, with growing orders for sophisticated military aircraft, rockets, missiles, and satellite technologies across geographies amid escalating geo-political tensions and intensified arms race in some parts of the world. At the same time, advancements in fastening technologies, roll out of high-corrosion-resistant and ultra-lightweight components, and growing importance of composites-compatible fasteners are expected to accelerate market demand. Fasteners are gaining from increasing number of space-related activities and ongoing transition of the industry from government-aided organizations such as NASA towards private players. The robust activity presents lucrative opportunities to companies offering high-quality, refined fasteners that can survive rigorous and harsh environments without compromising over performance.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Aerospace Fasteners estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period. Rivets, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.8% CAGR to reach US$3.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Screws segment is readjusted to a revised 7.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global Aerospace Fasteners market. While solid shank rivets gain traction in repair and assembly works, countersunk head rivets are preferred where smooth finish is required. Countersunk head rivets are currently being adopted as a standard in the US aerospace industry. The `screw` is the most common threaded fastener used in the modern day aircraft construction. There are three different types of aerospace grade screws

structural screws, machine screws and self-tapping screws.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $941.2 Million by 2026



The Aerospace Fasteners market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 32.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$941.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 6.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. As the aerospace manufacturing hub, the US along with Canada houses established aerospace enterprises as well as fastener manufacturers. A key ongoing trend is the growing adoption of lighter grade fasteners amid roll out of stricter emission norms for aerospace industry. Significant increase in air travel and air cargo volumes in India, China, Brazil, Mexico, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are pressuring aerospace companies and tier players to establish local and regional production units, thereby propelling demand for aerospace fasteners.



Nuts Segment to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2026



Aerospace nuts and bolts besides increasing reliability and viability of vehicles also determine cost effectiveness of a component throughout its life cycle. The same materials used for the manufacture of bolts are also employed in making aerospace grade nuts. Commonly used nuts include plain nuts, self-locking nuts, castle nuts, anchor nuts and wing nuts. Most aerospace grade nut types have the requirement of a locking device to keep them in place, unless they are self-locking nuts. In the global Nuts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$832.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$105.7 Million by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 130 Featured)



Allfast Fastening Systems

B&B Specialties, Inc.

Boeing Distribution Services

Cherry Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

LISI Aerospace S.A.S

M.S. Aerospace

Monogram Aerospace Fasteners

National Aerospace Fasteners Corporation

Nylok LLC

Precision Castparts Corp.

STANLEY Engineered Fastening

TFI Aerospace Corporation

TPS Aviation Inc.

TriMas Corporation







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Aerospace Fasteners

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

Aerospace Fasteners: An Introductory Prelude

A Niche Segment within the Industrial Fasteners Industry

EXHIBIT 4: World Industrial Fasteners Market by End-Use Sector:

2020 & 2022P

Types of Fasteners in the Aerospace Industry

Materials Used

Market Outlook

Developed Regions: Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Markets to Register Improved Growth

Growth Patterns in Commercial Aviation Sector to Guide Growth

Opportunities

EXHIBIT 5: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

Rise in Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft

Present Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

Select Stats:

EXHIBIT 6: Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2040

Competitive Landscape

EXHIBIT 8: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global

Aerospace Fasteners Market: 2020

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Latest Trends in the Fasteners Market

Demand for Light Weight Fasteners Continues to Rise

Titanium Evolves as an Important Fastener Material

New Lightweight Fasteners Set to Make Big Gains

Superalloys Gain Interest as the Lightweight Trend Picks Up

Fasteners Witness Strong Demand in Cabin Interiors

Miniature Fastener Types and Styles Emerge as a Key Trend as

Demand for Small and Intricate Parts Increase

Rise in Development of Small Screw Insertion Systems

Advanced Tools Come to Fore in Fastener Manufacturing

Impact of Composites on Fasteners

Replacement Demand Supports Growth

Aircraft MRO Services Drive Opportunities

EXHIBIT 9: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for

the Years 2020 & 2027

Defense Spending Patterns to Strengthen Growth Prospects

EXHIBIT 10: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for

the Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2020

Additive Manufacturing and 3D Printing Enter the Fasteners

Ecosystem

Robots Set to Gain Adoption for Aircraft Assembly

Countersunk Head Rivets Gain Prominence in Smooth Finish

Applications

Concerns over Viability & Safety of Secondary Locking Devices

Bodes Well

Issues & Challenges

Tight Supply Chain Resulting in Extended Lead Times

Long-Term Supply Contracts Narrow Operating Margins for Ti

Suppliers



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Rivets by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Rivets by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Rivets by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Screws by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Screws by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and

% CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Screws by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Nuts by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Nuts by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Nuts by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial

Aviation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Commercial Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Commercial Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Defense & Space

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Defense & Space by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Defense & Space by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for General Aviation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for General Aviation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for General Aviation by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Fasteners

by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 28: USA Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Fasteners

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: USA Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 34: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 40: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 46: China Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: China Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: France Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Fasteners

by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by Product

Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace Fasteners

by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: UK Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use -

Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 85: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Rivets,

Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 91: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General

Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace Fasteners by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial

Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and

Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 97: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Aerospace Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense &

Space and General Aviation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and

General Aviation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and General Aviation for

the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea

and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and %

CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace

Fasteners by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other

Product Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Aerospace Fasteners

by Product Type - Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 105: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace

Fasteners by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Rivets, Screws, Nuts and Other Product Types for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 106: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace

Fasteners by End-Use - Commercial Aviation, Defense & Space and



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p0960377/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________