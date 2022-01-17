Global Special Purpose Needles Market to Reach US$15.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Special Purpose Needles Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p02284900/?utm_source=GNW

These sharp instruments are used for puncturing, suturing, or guiding ligatures through or around a vessel. Using advanced production techniques, some of the most sophisticated special purpose needles, which provide enhanced comfort and safety, are being manufactured. Growth in the medical needles market is primarily driven by factors including rise in incidence of infectious diseases, an aging population and rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, rise in surgery volumes and increasing prevalence of spine-related disorders. Other factors impacting demand include advancements in product designs, favorable demographic trends, increased emphasis on preventing hospital acquired infections (HAIs), and improving healthcare infrastructure and services across developing countries. The market is essentially driven by snowballing healthcare industry concerns over needle stick injuries and worker safety. Needle technology has also advanced over the past decades from large syringe needles which had to be sterilized and sharpened by hand to pen needles and other smaller needles that are thin, small and engineered to offer improved penetration with less friction and more glide. Needles are re-designed to enable light insertion force, improved control, superior accuracy, and smoother penetration with less tissue displacement.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Special Purpose Needles estimated at US$9.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$15.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. Hypodermic Needles, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 13.6% CAGR to reach US$5.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pen Needles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 21.1% share of the global Special Purpose Needles market. Hypodermic needles are hollow needles used for subcutaneous injections and for aspiration. The needles are made of stainless steel and have durable and sharper penetration surface for easy hypodermic access. Pen needle systems and pens, already the preferred mode of delivery for insulin in diabetics in developed countries, is gaining traction across the global markets. A pen needle comprises a hollow needle embedded in plastic case. Advanced pen needles come with sophisticated features and offered in different shapes and sizes as per end-use requirements.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.2 Billion by 2026



The Special Purpose Needles market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 33.1% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.9% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.6% and 7.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. While developed regions especially the US and Europe remain the dominant forces in the global special purpose needles market, developing market such as Asia-Pacific emerge as key growth drivers given the rapidly evolving healthcare sector in various countries across the region. Key market drivers in the emerging economies include large groups of patients in need of medical procedures and tests, growing awareness among people, implementation of stringent infection control standards, growing emphasis on offering high quality medical services to patients, increasing investment in R&D and healthcare infrastructure.



Blood Collection Needles Segment to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2026



Blood collection needles are used to perform venipuncture for the purpose of collecting blood samples. They generally include an attached pivoting shield, which the user activates after venipuncture, for preventing accidental needlestick injuries. In the global Blood Collection Needles segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$925.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.3 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$128.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.7% CAGR through the analysis period.









I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

How Healthcare Has Been Impacted & Beyond COVID-19 What?s In

Store for Healthcare?

EXHIBIT 2: Missed Cancer Diagnosis in U.S. as of June 2020

EXHIBIT 3: % Reduction in OR Volumes in the US: Mar 2020-July 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Cumulative Surgery Cancellations Worldwide (In Million)

EXHIBIT 5: With the COVID-19 Pandemic Exposing Global

Healthcare Unpreparedness, There is Increasing Policy Led

Focus on Rebooting Health Systems Worldwide: Current &

Required Healthcare Spending as % of GDP

Elective Surgeries Report Roller-Coaster Ride Amid COVID-19

COVID-19 Vaccination Programs Drive Demand for Needles & Syringes

Special Purpose Needles: A Prelude

History of Needles and Syringes

Types of Needles

Emerging Markets: Focal Point for Future Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovations to Support Growth in Hypodermic Needles Market

Home and Alternate Healthcare: An Expanding Segment

Aging-In Place Gains in Popularity

Legislations Curb Needle Stick Injuries Drive Demand for Safety

Syringes and Needles

Rising Incidence of Hospital Acquired Infections Propels Demand

for Safety Needles

EXHIBIT 6: Leading Nosocomial Infections in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Healthcare Cost from Leading Five Infections

Onset of Microneedles Pose a Challenge to Hypodermic Needles\

Rise in Number of Surgeries Buoys Growth

EXHIBIT 7: Global Volume of Surgical Procedures (in Million) by

Category: 2019

EXHIBIT 8: Growth in the Number of Surgeries in the US (2010-

2020) and 2001-2010 (in %)

EXHIBIT 9: Number of Surgical Procedures (per 100,000 People)

in Select Countries

Pain Free Shots: A Growing R&D Domain

Fear of Needles: A Key Challenge for Covid-19 Vaccination Efforts

Needle-Free Innovations to Make Hypodermic Needles Go into

Oblivion

Smaller Gauge Needles: A Persistent Trend

Surgical Needles Focus on Better Coatings and Material

Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Drives Demand for Biopsy Needles

Global Cancer Prevalence Statistics: Opportunity Indicators

EXHIBIT 10: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases

in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

EXHIBIT 11: Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by

Type: 2020

Automatic Core Biopsy Needle Devices Transform Needle Biopsy

Ultrasonically Oscillating Needles Designed to Improve Cancer

Management

Smart Needles to Revolutionize Cancer Diagnosis

Breast Biopsies Receive a Setback from Needle Shortages & Delay

in Procedures

Rising Incidents of Spinal & Neurological Conditions Keeps

Spinal Needles Market in Good Shape

Spinal Surgery to Benefit from Technological Advancements

Growing use of Self-Injection Devices to Boost Growth

Pen Needles Gain Traction as Insulin Pens Rise in Popularity

for Administering Insulin

Smart Insulin Pens: A Growing Area of Interest

Increasing Role of Self-Injection Devices in Diabetes Management

Needle-Free Alternatives: A Growing Threat

Rise in Diabetic Population Continues to Drives Demand for Pen

Needles

EXHIBIT 12: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of

Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

EXHIBIT 13: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,

2030 & 2045)

Parenteral Drug Delivery Offer Opportunities

Needleless Systems Pose Threat to Traditional Syringes

Low Dead Space Needles Face Notable Demand-Supply Gap amid

COVID-19

Innovations Foster Growth in Dental Needles Market

COVID-19 Impact on Dental Care Market

Laparoscopy Market to Regain Momentum Following Brief, COVID-

19-Induced Hiatus

MACRO GROWTH DRIVERS

Consistent Rise in Healthcare Spending Worldwide to Drive

Market Opportunities

EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for

the Years for 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Aging Population and Growing Number of Surgical Procedures Spur

Demand

EXHIBIT 15: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age

Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,

2025, 2035 and 2050



