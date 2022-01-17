Lingo Reports Record Full-Year 2021 Sales Results

ATLANTA, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingo Communications ("Lingo"), a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider announced that it had achieved record sales growth in 2021 in its Business and Carrier segments. In addition, Lingo was recently recognized as one of the Top 10 VoIP/Cloud solution providers in the U.S. for 2021 by Telecom Tech Outlook magazine.

Highlights - Business Segment

In 2021 Lingo achieved an increase in total sales bookings of 66% compared to 2020.

compared to 2020. In 2021 Lingo achieved an increase in Cloud/UC sales bookings of 100% compared to 2020.

Highlights - Carrier Segment

In 2021 Lingo achieved an increase in total sales of 18% compared to 2020.

"The increase in Full-Year 2021 sales bookings reflects the hard work we have put into refining our products and services to enhance our customer experience. We are especially pleased with the 100% increase in Full-Year 2021 Cloud/UC sales bookings," said Vincent M. Oddo, CEO of Lingo. "Thanks to our customers, partners, agents and employees for our explosive growth of Cloud/UC sales this year!"

Lingo's Business segment sales growth included increased sales bookings of Cloud/UC, Managed Services, Broadband and Legacy Services. "In 2021, we added sales and operational staff to handle the increased volume, and we anticipate adding even more resources in 2022," said Christopher Ramsey, VP Sales and Marketing. "Lingo is now a leading competitor in the Cloud/UC product segment."

Lingo's Carrier segment (Impact Telecom) also experienced significant growth from both new customer turn-ups and existing customers in 2021. The increases came from both Domestic and International Carrier customers across all product segments, including CPaaS services. "Both our Partner and Direct sales teams were very successful in adding many large new customers and growing existing customer relationships," said Pat Reilly, VP of Carrier Services.

###

About Lingo

Lingo is a leading global Cloud/UC and managed service provider to the Business, Carrier, and Consumer markets. Lingo provides modern, efficient, IP-based voice, data, and managed services to customers around the globe. Lingo has an expansive IP-based network, experienced leadership, and support staff with exceptional 24/7/365 customer care. For additional information about Lingo, please visit lingo.com.

Press Contact

Christopher Ramsey

VP Sales & Marketing

chris.ramsey@lingo.com

Related Images











Image 1: Lingo Top VoIP Solution Provider Company 2021 TelecomTech Outlook Magazine





Lingo Top VoIP Solution Provider Company 2021 TelecomTech Outlook Magazine









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment