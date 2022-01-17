True North Mortgage launches a revolutionary THINK Financial open mortgage product with a low variable rate

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True North Mortgage Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its exclusive No-Commitment Mortgage. By offering variable rates as low as 1.25% (P- 1.20%), it will be Canada’s first open mortgage with a very competitive rate. This revolutionary product allows clients to break or convert their mortgage at any time with no penalties, yet save money with a much lower rate than is typically offered with other open mortgages.

Dan Eisner, Founder and CEO of True North Mortgage, comments, “We are very excited to bring this product to market. Buying a house is stressful enough without the pressure of choosing the right mortgage product. With our No-Commitment Mortgage, clients can lock in their rate at any time, or have the option to pay off their mortgage partially or completely without penalties. They get the simplicity they need, with absolute freedom — and best yet, a great rate!”

The No-Commitment Mortgage is available starting January 17, 2022 and is offered on purchases, refinances and switch transactions.

Learn more about our new product at TrueNorthMortgage.ca/mortgage-solutions/no-commitment-mortgage.

For more information, please contact:

Dan Eisner, CEO, True North Mortgage

dan.eisner@truenorthmortgage.ca

truenorthmortgage.ca

About True North Mortgage Inc.

For over 15 years, True North Mortgage has provided better rates and mortgage products for their clients across Canada. An industry innovator, they offer best-in-class mortgage tech, tools and platforms, and their salaried, non-commissioned brokerage model delivers unbeatable service to save clients thousands on their mortgages. Easy mortgage application is available online, through chat, over the phone, or in person at 11 store locations across Canada. True North Mortgage was recently named the Canadian Mortgage Professional Magazine (CMP) Top Brokerage of 2021.