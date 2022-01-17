Vortex Introduces Ultra High-Pressure Precision Robotic Water Jet Designed to Remove Concrete, Heavy Debris, and CIPP Lining without Damaging Host Pipe

HOUSTON, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and infrastructure renewal services, introduced today its new Vortex® AccuPower™ High-Pressure Water Blaster. The high-pressure water jet technology is capable of removing hardened concrete, heavy debris and cured-in-place pipe (CIPP) lining without damaging host pipes.



The new Vortex AccuPower High-Pressure Water Blaster is built upon decades of Schwalm robotics expertise. The AccuPower system can be quickly configured on a Schwalm robot within 10 minutes, eliminating the need for existing Schwalm robot owners to invest in a new robot. Engineered for pipes eight to 40 inches in diameter, it allows operators to cut through the harshest aging infrastructure debris, including concrete and failed CIPP liners. With powerful 40,000 psi output and precisely calibrated jets, it avoids compromising host pipes or original infrastructure.

The AccuPower High-Pressure Water Blaster offers more than 40 jet and nozzle options for maximum versatility to customize the water jet for any obstruction and environment, such as a 12” lance that prevents camera clouding for greater visibility. Additionally, AccuPower jets are manufactured with diamond material to protect against wear and eliminate the need for replacement jets.

“The AccuPower High-Pressure Water Blaster offers the broadest range of motion available with 180° camera rotation, 210° arm rotation and 360° swivel rotation,” said Nick Patrick, General Manager, Vortex Technologies Group. “We’ve incorporated a 15° fanjet design that provides five times more coverage than conventional spinner water jets to cut away large areas of debris quickly and safely, and with greater accuracy. Operators now have maximum control over the water blasting range, completely eliminating collateral damage during the cutting operation.”

“The AccuPower High-Pressure Water Blaster’s purpose-built arm coupled with the broadest range of nozzle and jet combinations available adds a completely new performance dimension to Schwalm robotics,” added Mike Vellano, CEO of The Vortex Companies. “The AccuPower elevates high-pressure water jet technology, providing unmatched safety, power, precision, and operator usability.”

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and provides turnkey services to cost effectively renew municipal, industrial and commercial infrastructure. Vortex, along with its partners, offers the most diverse technology platforms in the industry. This includes manhole and pipe rehabilitation materials, polymeric coatings and resins, sewer robot systems and high-speed drain cleaning tools and allows customers the opportunity to select the best fit for their system.

Operating globally, Vortex remains focused on its vision of expanding and providing a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless infrastructure renewal solutions, supported by experienced and trained personnel. For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com.