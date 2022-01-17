Shippabo Expands Transloading Services for Customers With Inland Movement

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shippabo has expanded its network of service providers to offer a seamless transloading experience for customers who have inland shipping needs. This move is expected to give importers ocean transportation lead time and inventory availability, bolster transloading demand and expand Shippabo's domestic reach.

The additional providers allow Shippabo to arrange transloading to extend their service from factory to final destination for importers nationwide. The service encompasses transportation, warehousing and deepening live integrations that further enhance Shippabo's transparency and service offerings for importers. Shippabo utilizes its platform to bring together the vast amount of information, contracts, freight partners, and communication into one control tower. This provides predictability, control, and security for importers during these volatile times.

"What 2020 and 2021 have taught us is that global transportation is volatile, and importers need the best in class technology and a strong supply chain network," said Johnny Chang, director of sales for Shippabo. "Our new transloading partnerships will allow importers to be more flexible with shipping cargo inland," he said, adding that importers shipping with Shippabo will have the ability to reduce their lead times and improve inventory turn through transloading.

"Our mission is to provide transparency and put control back into the hands of importers," said Virginia Garcia-Weprin, operations manager for Shippabo. "This is a typically murky environment, but what Shippabo does well is allow there to be a level of visibility that you otherwise wouldn't have, and that also allows importers to have control. Our partners have very aligned values, so it's really just exciting for us to be working with an expanded network that can support that goal."

