Dietary Supplements Market to Hit USD 128.64 Billion by 2028 | Dietary Supplements Industry Share, Revenue, Global Demand and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global dietary supplements market size is anticipated to hit USD 128.64 billion by 2028 and exhibit a CAGR of 8.68% during the forecast period. The escalating demand for personalized supplements and the rising emphasis on quality supplements are predicted to foster market growth. Fortune Business InsightsTM has presented this information in its report titled “Dietary Supplements Market, 2021-2028”. The market size stood at USD 61.20 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to reach USD 71.81 billion in 2021.

Additionally, the growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures due to the rising prevalence of lifestyle and age-related diseases is projected to favor market growth. The growing consumer consciousness towards preventive healthcare measures is likely to boost the demand for health-boosting dietary supplements.





COVID-19 Impact-

The market has been positively impacted by the sudden emergence of the coronavirus pandemic. The rising emphasis on maintaining health and immunity amongst consumers has grown during the pandemic, which has augmented the demand for dietary supplements. Moreover, the wide availability of health benefitting supplements on e-commerce platforms has bolstered the market growth. Consumers have been incorporating these supplements in their daily since the onset of the pandemic, contributing to the market growth.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/dietary-supplements-market-102082





List of Key Players in the Global Dietary Supplements Market:

Amway Corp (Michigan, U.S.)

Abbott (Illinois, U.S.)

Nestle S.A. (Vevey, Switzerland)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (California, U.S.)

Archer Daniels Midland Company (Illinois, U.S.)

Glanbia Nutritionals (Illinois, U.S.)

Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Arkopharma (Carros, France)

Pfizer Inc. (New York, U.S.)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (Brentford, U.K.)





Drivers & Restraints-



Rising Emphasis on Quality Supplement Production to Fuel Market Growth

The rising use of organic, clean-labeled, and safe ingredients in food supplement production is likely to favor the market growth. The rising emphasis on the production of quality supplements is likely to amplify the global dietary supplements market growth. Additionally, the rising preference of sportspersons for food supplements to enhance endurance and performance is projected to complement the global market growth.

The growing emphasis on preventive healthcare measures shall aid market growth. The rising consumer consciousness towards preventive healthcare measures due to the escalating prevalence of lifestyle and age-related diseases is likely to boost the global market growth.

Lastly, market players' increasing developments and innovations and the expanding demand for personalized supplements are anticipated to further amplify the market growth.

However, the high prices of these supplements may hinder market growth.





Report Coverage-

The report highlights a comprehensive analysis of key players operating across different geographies.

The report provides insights into the regulatory scenarios of the market.

The report is based on historical data and provides methods and opportunities to acquire growth in the coming years.

The report also highlights the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Insights-

Rising Health Consciousness to Accelerate Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is projected to register the fastest growth in the global dietary supplements market share. The rising health consciousness amongst consumers is estimated to be the key factor driving the market growth in the region. The increasing awareness for personalized nutrition concepts is likely to fuel the regional market growth. Additionally, expansion of product portfolios and production bases of international market players across China, India, Malaysia, South Korea, and other Asian countries is projected to favor market growth.

North America is anticipated to exhibit remarkable growth during the forecast period. The increasingly hectic lifestyles, aging population, obesity, and other diseases are expected to stimulate growth in the region. Additionally, the strict regulatory guidelines to supply safe and high-quality supplements in the U.S. are predicted to aid market growth.

Europe is expected to witness substantial growth in the global market. The rising consumer awareness and consciousness for preventive healthcare solutions are predicted to favor the region’s market growth. Additionally, the expanding geriatric population is anticipated to complement the market growth.

South America is predicted to attain significant growth due to the growing adoption of healthy lifestyles, increasing middle-class population, and growing new product launches.





Segmentation-

By type, the market is divided into:

Vitamins

Minerals

Enzymes

Fatty Acids

Proteins

Others

Based on form, the market is segregated into:

Tablets

Capsules

Liquids

Powders

On the basis of geography, the global market is separated into:

North America

Europe

Rest of the World





Competitive Landscape-

Market Players Adopt Ingenious Strategies to Amplify Market Presence

The major market players emphasize diversifying their product portfolios by launching innovative products. They adopt collaborations, product innovation, new product launches, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, and other growth strategies to augment their consumer bases and market presence. For instance, GNC partnered with Renmintongtai, a Harbin Pharmaceutical Group’s pharmacy chain, in January 2020. The company also unveiled four ‘blue hat’ products.





Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/dietary-supplements-market-102082





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of the Parent Market Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) 5.1 Impact of COVID-19 5.2 Supply Chain Challenges 5.3 Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Dietary Supplements Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Type (Value) Vitamins Minerals Enzymes Fatty Acids Proteins Others By Form (Value) Tablets Capsules Liquids Powders By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa







Key Industry Development-

June 2020: Evonik, Germany, launched Medox, an anthocyanin food supplement to support blood vessels’ health. The supplement includes highly concentrated plant pigments from Scandinavian blackcurrants and bilberries.





Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/dietary-supplements-market-102082





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Europe Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets, Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), and Regional Forecasts, 2020 – 2027

Southeast Asia Dietary Supplements Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Vitamins, Minerals, Enzymes, Fatty Acids, Proteins, and Others), Form (Tablets and Capsules, Powder, and Liquid), and Regional Forecasts, 2019 – 2026





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.





Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.





Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs