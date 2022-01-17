Web Hosting Canada launches its .CA Domain Backordering Platform

MONTREAL, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Web Hosting Canada has announced the official launch of its .CA domain name backordering platform .



Canadians can now leverage this new tool to register valuable .CA domain names the second they expire and before they become available to the general public through a process called TBR (To Be Released). Some of the domains that drop each week represent a unique opportunity to obtain a high-value domain at a bargain price.

Popular domains that are requested by multiple interested buyers go to a 1-day auction, also managed through the WHC platform. Domain investors often buy low during the auction, then resell to individual buyers with a substantial markup, or “park” popular domains and run ads on them.

“With over 3 million active .CA domain registrations, finding an available Canadian domain name for your business is becoming more challenging,” explains Emil Falcon, WHC’s founder and CEO. Adding ”Before today, .CA domains did not have a single platform that could be used to confidently secure expiring domains. Our new Backordering platform aims to change that.”

What makes WHC’s backorder tool unique is that it “regularly wins more requested domains than other providers, with an average success rate above 70%,” says Frank Michlick, WHC’s Domains Product Manager. “Our .CA backorder system is the most advanced platform of its kind, and thanks to continuous R&D investments and ongoing development of our domain management platform, we have plenty more improvements on the way.”

WHC’s Backordering platform can be used to bid on domains that drop every Wednesday at 2PM EST. Entry bids start at $20, which includes the cost of a 1-year domain registration. Customers aren’t charged any fees unless they win the domain, so there’s no risk involved in participating in a drop.

For more information about WHC’s backordering platform, visit: whc.ca/backorder

La version française de cette publication est disponible ici: whc.ca/backorder-info

Contact info:

Name: Sally Prosser

Organization: Web Hosting Canada

Address: 7250 Clark, Suite #301

Phone: +1-514-504-2113 x7189



