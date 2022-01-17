Low-income seniors can get TELUS high speed internet starting at $9.95 per month across British Columbia and Alberta

Canadian seniors receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement will qualify for low-cost Internet for Good from TELUS to keep them connected to what matters most



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, TELUS is proud to launch its Internet for Good® for Seniors program providing low-income seniors in British Columbia and Alberta receiving the Guaranteed Income Supplement (GIS) access to high-speed Internet starting at $9.95 a month. This expansion comes as more than 33 per cent of Canadian seniors reported that their mental health has declined since the onset of the pandemic. TELUS Internet for Good for Seniors ensures that more seniors have the means to stay connected with loved ones, manage their well-being, and access important healthcare resources, information and entertainment online.

“Throughout the pandemic, our global-leading network has enabled Canadians to work and learn remotely, access critical government resources, receive medical support and stay in touch with family and friends,” said Darren Entwistle, TELUS President and CEO. “Our country’s seniors have contributed significantly to the fabric of this nation, having built and supported the infrastructure, economy and social services that we enjoy today. Disconcertingly, these same aging Canadians have been disproportionately impacted throughout the health emergency system as many do not have the means to stay connected to loved ones and support networks in order to stay safe. Through Internet for Good for Seniors we are providing some of our most vulnerable Canadians with access to the vital tools and resources they need to stay safely and meaningfully connected.”

TELUS is now offering eligible seniors and others who also qualify for Internet for Good the option to choose between two Internet for Good plans, both of which provide unlimited data: Internet 25 with speeds up to 25 Mbps for $9.95/month or Internet 50 with speeds up to 50 Mbps for $19.95/month. Existing TELUS customers who enroll in the Internet for Good program will have their monthly bill lowered to $9.95 or $19.95 depending on the plan selected.

First launched in 2016, Internet for Good is available to more than 400,000 low-income families and people with disabilities as well as youth leaving care in B.C and Alberta. The program’s latest expansion offers an additional 415,000 eligible low-income seniors in B.C. and Alberta access to low-cost, high speed Internet. The expansion builds upon our history of supporting seniors through complementary programs like Mobility for Good® for Seniors, which helps low-income seniors stay connected with a subsidized wireless plan and access to a discounted smartphone.

“The 411 Seniors Centre Society is very supportive of this community-minded program from TELUS which will reduce the digital divide that many of our members on the GIS experience,” said David Handelman, Board Member 411 Seniors Centre Society. “Our current membership is over 600 and at least 200 of our members do not have Internet access because they cannot afford it. The affordable monthly cost starting at $9.95 will ensure that all of our members who want Internet at home will have the means to access it. We are confident that this program will improve our members' lives by giving them access to services and information, and by helping them strengthen their social connections.”

Eligible seniors can apply for Internet for Good online at telus.com/InternetForGoodSeniors and are required to provide a copy of their Old Age Security T4A (OAS) that identifies them as a recipient of the GIS. If an applicant does not have access to the Internet or email, they can submit their documentation via mail, or enlist the assistance of a friend, family member, or case worker to apply on their behalf. Qualified customers will receive a unique code from TELUS which they can then use to sign-up for Internet for Good.

Internet for Good customers also have the option to purchase a low-cost refurbished computer through BC Technology for Learning Society and receive access to TELUS Wise ® digital literacy education resources that can help them learn everyday digital skills and how to stay safe online.

In addition, Internet for Good for Seniors customers can access LivingWell Companion Home for just $5 per month. This service offers access to 24/7 emergency support at the push of a button, providing peace of mind and the ability to live more independently and feel safer at home. Qualified customers will receive a unique code from TELUS when they apply for Internet for Good that can be utilized for LivingWell Companion Home. Existing LivingWell Companion Home customers who enroll will have their monthly bill lowered to the $5/month rate.

For the latest information about our Connected For Good programs please visit telus.com/connecting-canada .

