Nishtech Earns Platinum-Level Partnership with Optimizely

CINCINNATI, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nishtech, a full-service e-commerce and digital experience consultancy, today announced it has been certified as a Platinum Partner of Optimizely, the customer-centric digital experience company.

Nishtech has earned the prestigious Platinum Partner status in Optimizely’s Partner Success Program and is considered a qualified, value-add seller of Optimizely Digital Experience Platform™. As a Platinum Partner, Nishtech has comprehensive competency and implementation experience, comprehensive product expertise, and certified resources and specializations in Optimizely solutions. Nishtech has been an Optimizely partner since 2011 with B2B Commerce Specialization and has been named as Optimizely’s Preferred Partner for implementing Optimizely DXP and B2B Commerce integrated solutions.

Optimizely Digital Experience Platform provides content, commerce, and analytics and personalization on one screen with an independently proven 299 percent return on investment in three years and a payback period of less than six months. Along with low total cost of ownership, Optimizely gives teams greater agility to respond to trends and market conditions and smarter customer intelligence to reach the “right” potential customers and provide more relevant content that engages and converts.

“This is an exciting time for Nishtech, and we are incredibly honored to be named by Optimizely as a Platinum Partner,” said Nishtech CEO and Founder Suresh Devanan. “We accelerate outcomes and perfect digital experiences by proactively partnering with our customers to ensure their needs are met from day one. We’re proud to be one of only eight Optimizely Platinum Partners in the United States and we look forward to partnering with Optimizely to bring first-class digital solutions to our customers.”

With a network of over 900 partner companies in 30 countries, Optimizely seeks to connect with qualified partners whose firms possess a wealth of experience, team members with a creative outlook, global reach, and a collective eye toward future opportunities to ensure mutual customers are successful in the short and long term.

“Both Nishtech and Optimizely are experiencing incredible growth as the result of delivering world-class projects to B2B customers on a world-class platform that optimizes the end-to-end digital experience,” said Diane Schmidt, Vice President of Partner Development at Optimizely. “Nishtech has stepped up to the task to earn status and identify as a partner experienced in leveraging the Optimizely product portfolio to help growing companies compete digitally.”

About Nishtech

Nishtech is a global digital experience and e-commerce consultancy that specializes in delivering innovative, scalable, and secure digital and e-commerce solutions. As an Optimizely Platinum Solutions Provider, Nishtech has extensive experience utilizing a collaborative project approach with clients to develop rich, personalized enterprise-level B2B/B2C/B2X shopping experiences that drive business growth and perfect their digital presence. Founded in 2006, Nishtech is based in Cincinnati, Ohio with staff locations in Brazil, Canada, Eastern Europe, and India. For more information visit nishtech.com.

About Optimizely



At Optimizely, we're on a mission to help people unlock their digital potential. With our leading digital experience platform (DXP), we equip teams with the tools and insights they need to create and optimize in new and novel ways. Now, companies can operate with data-driven confidence to create hyper-personalized experiences. Building sophisticated solutions has never been simpler. Optimizely's 900+ partners and 1100+ employees in offices around the globe are proud to help more than 9,000 brands, including Toyota, Santander, eBay, KLM and Mazda, enrich their customer lifetime value, increase revenue and grow their brands. Learn more at optimizely.com.



