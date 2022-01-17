Webalo Announces the Release of the Webalo 7.0 Platform

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webalo, the Platform for the Frontline Workforce™, announced today the launch of Webalo 7.0, the latest version of its transformative software platform for an empowered workforce. Webalo 7.0 includes groundbreaking product enhancements and features specifically designed to engage, support, motivate, train, and retain the industrial frontline workforce, enabling companies to improve quality and ensure safety, reduce downtime and delays, optimize frontline processes and increase productivity and efficiency.

Today, industrial companies must function in increasingly complex operating environments, with ever-expanding expectations for higher levels of service, at lower costs, and with the reality of it being hard to retain, and even harder to replace, their workforce, who are critical to operational success.

"The key to enabling success in industrial operations is the digitization of the workforce, particularly those on the frontlines of production, distribution, and service operations," said Raul Castanon, Senior Analyst - Workforce Collaboration, at 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. "Industrial companies must invest in frontline workers to digitally connect them to enterprise systems, sensors and devices and standardize their work processes, in order to increase the speed and quality of response and drive the next level of continuous process improvement." [i]

Webalo 7.0 enables industrial companies to easily digitize frontline processes that can be operationalized immediately and improved in real-time. Webalo's new Workforce Intelligence Center captures process data across all areas of operations and utilizing the new Optimizer module enables companies to use this data to improve real-time operation visibility, accelerate awareness and response to events, and drive ongoing process improvements.

"Our mission is to empower the people who work on the frontlines of industry to be their companies' driving force for success while making their lives simpler and safer," said Peter Price, Webalo's CEO. "We're excited to introduce Webalo 7.0 so we can now fill the gap between the frontline workforce and the existing enterprise technology stack, to help companies meet their need to perform with zero margin for error in their daily operational execution, by efficiently managing events across all areas of business operations, and by empowering the workforce to execute their jobs effectively and safely."

About Webalo

Webalo, Inc., the Platform for the Frontline Workforce, digitizes tasks and activities for frontline workers while providing real-time operational visibility across all areas of business operations. Webalo enables industrial companies to digitally empower their workforce, to respond to events more effectively and to capture the critical information that will further empower the operational teams to utilize asset and operations data, together with workforce data, to optimize business processes and drive operational efficiency.

For more information, please visit www.webalo.com.

Media Contact:

Maryanne Steidinger

msteidinger@webalo.com

[i]"2022 Trends in Workforce Productivity & Collaboration," December 2021, 451 Research, part of S&P Global Market Intelligence

