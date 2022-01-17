Introducing Agadir Natural Healthy & Healing HEMP & RED WINE Hair Care Line

PARAMUS, N.J., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agadir combined the natural benefits of Hemp Seed Oil, Red Wine Extract and the Gold Innovation Award-Winning Science of FiberHance in seven unique hair care products. Hemp seed oil aids the hair's natural hydration process with the perfect ratio of Omega-6 to Omega-3 fatty acids, rebalancing the moisture level and stimulating natural hair growth. Red Wine extract containing resveratrol encourages strength and elasticity while protecting hair from free radicals. Fiberhance strengthens hair up to three times by creating additional bonds within the hair keratin structure and is used to restore hair fiber strength back to levels of virgin hair.

All products are Anti-Color Fade, Contain No Sulfates, Parabens or Dyes. Made in the USA with no animal testing. The new line has everything covered, with shampoos and conditioner, unique color prism gloss sprays along with innovated deep repair hair masque and environmentally friendly liquid mousse.

Discover the entire ultimate hair care line at www.agadirint.com

For more information, call Agadir at (201)261-3060

