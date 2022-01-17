NEW WAVE HOLDINGS CORP. ENTERS NFT SECTOR THROUGH COMPLETION OF PAWTOCOL HOLDINGS CORP. ACQUISITION

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Wave Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “New Wave”) (CSE:SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNK) completed its acquisition of Pawtocol Holdings Corp. (“Pawtocol”) on January 12, 2022 and details of the transaction were disclosed in the January 12, 2022 new release. New Wave now holds a 100% interest in Pawtocol. With the completion of the acquisition, the $3.4 million raised by the Company as of November 17, 2021 will now fund Pawtocol’s roadmap of products and services.

About Pawtocol

Pawtocol, powered by blockchain technology, is the first pet platform of its kind. Pawtocol connects the physical lives of pets and pet owners with the rapidly expanding digital universe to create the world’s most advanced pet community. For the first time, pet owners are able to have full control over their information and use it in a meaningful way – improving their lives, their pets’ lives, and millions of others in the pet community all over the world.

About New Wave Holdings Corp.

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR, FWB: 0XM2, OTCPK: TRMNF) is an investment issuer that has been focused on supporting innovative and fast growing companies within the esports, NFT, Metaverse, Blockchain, and Web3 sectors.

