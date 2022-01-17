Dr. Erkut Borazanci, MD, Joins Vivacitas Oncology's Pancreatic Medical Advisory Board

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivacitas Oncology, Inc., a privately-held oncology company focused on tough-to-treat cancers, proudly announces that Dr. Erkut Borazanci, MD, has joined its Pancreatic Medical Advisory Board.

"To us, engaging with the best oncology specialists is fundamental to achieving our goal of developing unique treatment alternatives that will potentially change the lives of cancer patients worldwide. Dr. Borazanci brings distinct expertise in pancreatic cancer and we look forward to his insight and contribution," said Vivacitas' EVP of Clinical Operations, Tina Runk, regarding the company's new Medical Advisory Board member.

Dr. Erkut Borazanci

Dr. Borazanci is a medical oncologist and deputy director at the HonorHealth Research Institute. He holds adjunct appointments as clinical associate professor at the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen) and clinical assistant professor at the University of Arizona School of Medicine- Phoenix.

Dr. Borazanci is the principal investigator for several clinical trials, many of which are Phase I and first in human studies. He is also Board Certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in Internal Medicine and Oncology. His specialty is gastrointestinal oncology, particularly pancreatic cancer, and his work has been published in Nature, JAMA Oncology, and Clinical Cancer Research among other journals.

After obtaining his Master of Science (MSc) in Molecular Biology and Biochemistry at Louisiana State University Health, Dr. Borazanci completed medical school, internal medicine, and oncology fellowship at LSU Health Shreveport.

Dr. Borazanci stated, "I am excited to work with Vivacitas Oncology in exploring ways to treat individuals with Pancreatic Cancer with new agents. There has been progress made in treating pancreatic cancer better but there is still much to do and it is important to continue to look at additional options for therapy."

ABOUT VIVACITAS ONCOLOGY, INC.

Vivacitas Oncology is a private clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on tough-to-treat cancers. It originated with the vision of Dr. Joseph Rubinfeld (co-founder of Amgen) and Infusion 51a, LP to transform select chemotherapies beyond their initial potency, toxicity, stability, and/or pharmacokinetics challenges and unlock maximum treatment and tolerability potential. Through an enduring spirit, Vivacitas and its Executive Team continue to apply clarity, tenacity, and vision in their fight against aggressive cancers and the pursuit of new treatment options for patients and families worldwide.

For further information please visit www.vivaoncology.com or email elise@vivaoncology.com.

