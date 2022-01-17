TruChoice Kicks Off 2022 With Annual Climb Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruChoice Financial Group, LLC, one of the largest distributors of insurance products in the financial services industry, held its third annual Climb event Jan. 6-9 at The Phoenician in Scottsdale, Arizona. More than 100 financial professionals gathered to discuss best practices and learn from some of the industry's most influential minds.

Industry speakers at Climb '22 included Ed Slott, CPA; Moshe Milevsky, and Mary Beth Franklin, CFP®. They were joined by Kris "Tanto" Paronto, one of the heroes of Benghazi highlighted in the major motion picture, "13 Hours." Two of TruChoice's top financial professionals took the stage to share insights from their practices, four major insurance carriers gave product updates, and attendees received key insights into the regulatory environment from TruChoice's Compliance and Legal teams.

"It was exciting to be able to see some of our financial professionals face-to-face again after almost two years of many, many video calls," said TruChoice's Chief Distribution Officer, Jim Maietta. "The high-impact speakers gave our attendees actionable information to help their clients tackle the challenges of today's unique environment."

TruChoice's Chief Marketing Officer, Scott Wheeler, added, "When you combine industry sages like Ed Slott, Moshe Milevsky, and Mary Beth Franklin with Kris Paronto's firsthand account of the events portrayed in the '13 Hours' film, along with best-practice sessions from top financial professionals, all mixed in with over 100 top financial professionals reconnecting and learning from each other, it made for a superior practice-changing and enhancing event!"

Other notable takeaways from Climb '22 included the introduction of an initiative for women financial professionals, TruWomen, and the unveiling of TruChoice's new marketing campaign, "Tru to You."

TruWomen is a peer-to-peer program that will bring together a diverse community of accomplished women financial professionals through monthly virtual coffee talks and webinars beginning this month. The year-round program will culminate with the first TruWomen Annual Conference in August 2022.

The "Tru to You" marketing campaign will highlight how TruChoice is focused on meeting financial professionals wherever they are in their careers, regardless of business model or size, to help them not only map out a path to success but to walk with them every step of the way along that path until that success is realized.

Returning to face-to-face events, while a priority for TruChoice in 2022, was not something taken lightly. Brian Kunkel, TruChoice's Director of Product and Advanced Strategies, who also oversees all events, said, "In light of COVID-19, we took extra care to make sure everyone could feel comfortable attending. We helped encourage social distancing by expanding our hotel footprint so everyone could spread out, arranged for extra cleaning and sanitizing of event areas, and took precautions with how food was prepared and served to the attendees. All while not interfering with the networking and learning opportunities of Climb."

TruChoice will host a similar event, Ascend, June 23-26, 2022, at The Ritz-Carlton Orlando. For more information about TruChoice events, or to learn more about TruChoice, visit www.TruChoiceFinancial.com, or call 800.237.0263. TruChoice Financial can also be followed on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook, where followers can also access exclusive interviews with all four of the Climb keynote speakers.

TruChoice Media Contact:

Chris Cowan

678.718.1951

ccowan@truchoicefinancial.com

